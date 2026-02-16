Coach’s Corner with Ryan Odom Returns Tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Ryan Odom returns Monday (Feb. 16). The weekly radio airs from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tonight’s show will air on the radio and online only. No. 14 Virginia travels to Georgia Tech on Wednesday (Feb. 18) and hosts Miami on Saturday (Feb. 21).

Fans are encouraged to attend future shows in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market.

Parking is located adjacent to the Market and is free to all Dairy Market visitors.

Prizing and giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Odom.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available on VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by tweeting @johnfreemanuva.