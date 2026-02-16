Virginia Field Hockey Signs Eight New Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey head coach Ole Keusgen announced today (Feb. 16) the signing of eight student-athletes, including four in the top 50 of the national recruit rankings.



Livvy Barker (Auckland, New Zealand), Caitlin Connell (Paoli, Pa.), Gracey Crawford (Houston, Texas), Katy Chapman (St. Louis, Mo.), Emily Eaton (Charlotte, N.C.), Marisa Fahning (Hamburg, Germany), Kate Logsdon (St. Louis, Mo.) and Emerson Ross (Baltimore, Md.) will join the team in the fall of 2026.



"We are extremely proud of this signing class,” said Keusgen. “They complement our team in so many ways and represent another group filled with tremendous talent, speed and dedication, all qualities that align perfectly with the culture we’ve built. While they enter as first-years, we’re excited about the impact they will make both immediately and, in the years, to come.”



Livvy Barker

Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

High School: Diocesan School for the Girls

Club Team: Somerville Hockey Club



A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Livvy Barker earned the Vicki Hearfield Cup which is awarded to a student athlete who showed an exceptionally high level of initiative, enthusiasm and passion for their chosen sports. She also earned MVP and Hockey Blues honors (recognition of playing at an international level). In the classroom, Barker achieved NCEA Level 1, 2 and 3 with excellence endorsed and the Bronze Scholar Award (grade point average of 90 or above). At the International level, she played as a member of the U18 Blacksticks and was named the Auckland sportsperson of the year (Hockey).

From Auckland, New Zealand to Charlottesville, Va. 🏑



Welcome to Virginia, Livvy Barker! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/hFnC0Q4q97 — Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) February 5, 2026





Caitlin Connell

Hometown: Paoli, Pa.

High School: Villa Maria Academy

Club Team: Mainline Mayhem



The sixth highest high school goal scorer of all time (223 goals), Caitlin Connell garnered many accolades including 2024 & 2025 Daily Local News All Area Player of the Year. She was also named a three-time Max FH & NFHCA All-American (’23-25), Max FH First Team All Pennsylvania Region (’23-25) and AACA League MVP (’23-25). A player to watch, Connell was a four-time recipient of First Team All State, AACA League, All Mainline, and DLN All Area (’22-25) honors. Internationally, she made appearances playing on the USWNT U16, U18 and U21 teams that traveled to Belgium, England and the Netherlands. Ranked in the Top 10 Player in the Class of 2026, Connell was named a top forward in class at Top 150 Combine (2024, MAXFH).





Gracey Crawford

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: St. John's School

Club Team: TX Pride



Gracey Crawford was a four-year captain of both the St. John’s High School varsity field hockey and lacrosse teams. Crawford was named First Team All-American, (Max Field Hockey & NFHCA ’25) as well as First Team All-Tournament (Max Field Hockey High School Invitational ’25). A two-time First Team All-West/Midwest Region and All Southwest Preparatory Conference (’24-25), Crawford also garnered Second Team All-American (Max Field Hockey & NFHCA ’24) and Additional Top Performer (Max Field Hockey High School Invitational ’24). In the classroom, she earned the 2025 Maverick Award, Not Without Honor award (’24-25) and was a four-year member of the High Honor Roll.



Internationally, Crawford competed for the USA 2018 Junior Women’s National Team ’25 in Tonbridge, England and registered a total of six goals in the tournament.





Katy Chapman

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: John Burroughs High School

Club: Aim Field Hockey



Earning multiple MAX Field Hockey High School West/Mid-West Region player to Watch and First and Second Team (’23-25) accolades over the course of her high school career, Katy Chapman has made her presence known as she was named the 2025 St. Louis Post-Dispatch Field Hockey Player of the Year. The 2025 Metro League Player of the Year also earned NFHCA High School National Academic Squad (’24) honors in the classroom. Chapman also has International experience playing for the USA U16 & U18 Junior National Teams.

Adding big names to the roster 💪



Welcome to Virginia, Katy Chapman!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/JlbFrGWOEU — Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) February 5, 2026





Emily Eaton

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

High School: Covenant Day

Club Team: Charlotte Ambush

Previous School: Louisville



While at Louisville, Emily Eaton started and played all 17 games as a freshman, and started ad played all 15 games last season as a sophomore for the Cardinals. She earned NFHCA Academic Squad (’24-15), NFHCA Scholar of Distinction (’24-25) and ACC Academic Team (’24-25) honors. In high school, Eaton was named the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Player of the Year (’23), Conference Player of the Year (’23), Charlotte Observer’s Offensive Player of the Year (’23) and Max Field Hockey’s North Carolina Player of the Year (’23). She served as team captain and ended her career as the Covenant Day School’s all-time leading goal scorer. In the classroom, she earned National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and National Beta Club honors while serving as senior class president.



Internationally, Eaton has played as a member of the USA U18 National Team and competed in the 4 Nations Tournament in Belgium (’23).





Marisa Fahning

Hometown: Hamburg, Germany

High School: Eliteschule des Sports Alter Teichweg

Club Team: Uhlenhorster Hockeyclub



A native of Hamburg, Germany, Marisa Fahning was a member of the German National Youth Team for four years and made three appearances in the 8 Nations Cup with the German U16/U18 National Team in Spain. She was also a member of the U18 team that played in the European Championship in France. Fahning was four times the German youth vice champion.

Germany ➡️ Virginia



Welcome to Virginia, Marisa Fahning!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Ywe9AHtScO — Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) February 5, 2026





Kate Logsdon

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: John Burroughs School

Club Team: Aim Field Hockey



Metro Sports STL Co-Player of the Year 2025, Kate Logsdon was not only a star on the field hockey field but also the lacrosse field. Logsdon earned 1st and 2nd Team All-Metro League Lacrosse honors in both sports during her career (’24-25). Named the Metro League Player of the Year 2024 and Metro Sports STL Co-Player of the Year 2025, she notched 25 goals and 24 assists in 2025 as well as a total of 27 goals 2024. Off the field, Logsdon earned USA Lacrosse, All-Academic (’25) nods and 2026 National Merit Commended honors.



Emerson Ross

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

High School: Notre Dame Precatory School

Club Team: WC Eagles



The 2025 Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year by the Baltimore Sun, Emerson Ross has garnered multiple MAX Field Hockey High School honors including National All-American Second Team (’25), Mid-Atlantic Region First Team (’25), Mid-Atlantic Region Player to Watch (’25), Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team (’24), Mid-Atlantic Region Player to Watch (’24). She has established herself as a player to watch having been named to the MAX Field Hockey Class of 2026 Player Ranking: Top 50 (’24), MAX Field Hockey Class of 2026 Top 100 Player to Watch (’23) and MAX Field Hockey Class of 2026 Top 150 National Player Invitational (’24). Off the field, Ross was elected Mock Trial President at Notre Dame Precatory School.