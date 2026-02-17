Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Moon Golf InvitationalCavaliers Wrap Competition at Moon Golf Invitational

Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Moon Golf Invitational

The Virginia women’s golf team finished 16th place after the final round at Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club on Tuesday (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 54-hole score of 46-over 910.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team finished 16th place after the final round at Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club on Tuesday (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 54-hole score of 46-over 910.

Auburn claimed the team title amongst the 17-team field combining for a score of 7-under 857. Vanessa Borvolios of Texas A&M won the individual title with a 54-hole score of 7-under 209.

Remi Bacardi led the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard tied for 49th place at 8-over 224. Mira Berglund tied for 59th with a 54-hole score of 10-over 226. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu tied for 42nd place at 7-over 223.

The Cavaliers will be back in action Friday-Sunday (March 6-8) when the team travels to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in the Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

Team Standings

Pos.

Team

To Par

1

Auburn

-7

2

Texas A&M

-4

3

Mississippi St.

+7

4

Wake Forest

+8

5

Tennessee

+13

6

Florida

+14

7

Texas

+16

8

Ole Miss

+20

T9

Duke

+21

T9

UCF

+21

11

South Carolina

+24

12

Florida State

+25

13

LSU

+32

14

Louisville

+37

15

NC State

+45

16

Virginia

+46

17

Alabama

+47

Virginia Leaders

Pos.

Player

To Par

T49

Remi Bacardi

+8

T59

Mira Berglund

+10

T72

Elsie MacCleery

+14

79

Kiera Bartholomew

+18

T83

Kennedy Swedick

+22

T42

Miranda Lu (Ind.)

+7

 