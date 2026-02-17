Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team finished 16th place after the final round at Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club on Tuesday (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 54-hole score of 46-over 910.

Auburn claimed the team title amongst the 17-team field combining for a score of 7-under 857. Vanessa Borvolios of Texas A&M won the individual title with a 54-hole score of 7-under 209.

Remi Bacardi led the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard tied for 49th place at 8-over 224. Mira Berglund tied for 59th with a 54-hole score of 10-over 226. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu tied for 42nd place at 7-over 223.

The Cavaliers will be back in action Friday-Sunday (March 6-8) when the team travels to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in the Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Auburn -7 2 Texas A&M -4 3 Mississippi St. +7 4 Wake Forest +8 5 Tennessee +13 6 Florida +14 7 Texas +16 8 Ole Miss +20 T9 Duke +21 T9 UCF +21 11 South Carolina +24 12 Florida State +25 13 LSU +32 14 Louisville +37 15 NC State +45 16 Virginia +46 17 Alabama +47

Virginia Leaders