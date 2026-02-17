Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team finished 16th place after the final round at Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club on Tuesday (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 54-hole score of 46-over 910.
Auburn claimed the team title amongst the 17-team field combining for a score of 7-under 857. Vanessa Borvolios of Texas A&M won the individual title with a 54-hole score of 7-under 209.
Remi Bacardi led the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard tied for 49th place at 8-over 224. Mira Berglund tied for 59th with a 54-hole score of 10-over 226. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu tied for 42nd place at 7-over 223.
The Cavaliers will be back in action Friday-Sunday (March 6-8) when the team travels to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in the Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.
Team Standings
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Auburn
|
-7
|
2
|
Texas A&M
|
-4
|
3
|
Mississippi St.
|
+7
|
4
|
Wake Forest
|
+8
|
5
|
Tennessee
|
+13
|
6
|
Florida
|
+14
|
7
|
Texas
|
+16
|
8
|
Ole Miss
|
+20
|
T9
|
Duke
|
+21
|
T9
|
UCF
|
+21
|
11
|
South Carolina
|
+24
|
12
|
Florida State
|
+25
|
13
|
LSU
|
+32
|
14
|
Louisville
|
+37
|
15
|
NC State
|
+45
|
16
|
Virginia
|
+46
|
17
|
Alabama
|
+47
Virginia Leaders
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
T49
|
+8
|
T59
|
+10
|
T72
|
+14
|
79
|
+18
|
T83
|
+22
|
T42
|
Miranda Lu (Ind.)
|
+7