No. 14 Virginia Takes Aim at Georgia Tech Late Wednesday NightNo. 14 Virginia Takes Aim at Georgia Tech Late Wednesday Night
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

No. 14 Virginia Takes Aim at Georgia Tech Late Wednesday Night

No. 14 Virginia (22-3, 10-2 ACC) returns to ACC action at Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Tipoff at McCamish Pavilion is set for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 14 Virginia (22-3, 10-2 ACC) returns to ACC action at Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Tipoff at McCamish Pavilion is set for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

  • No. 14 Virginia (22-3, 10-2 ACC) is second in the ACC, while Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11 ACC) is tied for 17th.
  • The Cavaliers are 10-2 away from home, including a 7-1 mark in true road contests.
  • UVA has a six-game win streak and seven-game road win streak.
  • UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last five contests.
  • The Cavaliers are averaging 81.4 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.
  • UVA ranks 19th in the NET rankings and 20th in the kenpom.com rankings.

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online at ESPN.com/watch and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

  • Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
  • He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
  • VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
  • UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).
  • Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
  • Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.
  • Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.
  • Odom’s 22 wins are the most wins for a UVA first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. Georgia Tech

  • Virginia is 50-41 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 17-24 mark in Atlanta, in a series that dates to 1947-48.
  • Georgia Tech ended UVA’s 13-game win streak in the series with its 66-60 win over the Cavaliers in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament.
  • UVA has a five-game win streak against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
  • Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in Atlanta was a 68-64 victory on Jan. 9, 2016.
  • Virginia is 20-3 in its last 23 games against Georgia Tech.

Last Time vs. The Yellow Jackets

  • Duncan Powell scored 21 points to lead No. 8 seed Georgia Tech to a 66-60 win over No. 9 seed Virginia in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Isaac McKneely scored a season-high 27 points as UVA finished its season with a 17-19 record.
  • Baye Ndongo added 16 points for Geogia Tech and Naithan George chipped in 11 points.
  • Georgia Tech outrebounded Virginia 44-26.

Last Time Out

  • Then-No. 15 Virginia rallied for a 70-66 win over Ohio State on Feb. 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Malik Thomas scored 13 points and Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory each added 12 points in the nonconference win.
  • Ugonna Onyenso led the Bench Mob with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
  • Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes (16-9) with 28 points.

Virginia Standard

  • The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,
    • We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

  • Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.6), offensive rebounds (14.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.298), second in field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+9.2) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.4 ppg) and scoring margin (+14.0) and fourth in 3-pointers (10.0), defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg) and assist/turnover ratio (1.54).
  • Thijs De Ridder ranks 13th in scoring (15.7 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (51.5%) and 15th in rebounds (6.6 rpg).
  • Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg).
  • Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.0 bpg.
  • Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in steals (1.8 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg) and 20th in free throw percentage (75.8%).
  • Jacari White ranks 14th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1).

On The Horizon

  • No. 14 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC action on Saturday, Feb. 21. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network.