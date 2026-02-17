No. 14 Virginia Takes Aim at Georgia Tech Late Wednesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 14 Virginia (22-3, 10-2 ACC) returns to ACC action at Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Tipoff at McCamish Pavilion is set for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

No. 14 Virginia (22-3, 10-2 ACC) is second in the ACC, while Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11 ACC) is tied for 17th.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 away from home, including a 7-1 mark in true road contests.

UVA has a six-game win streak and seven-game road win streak.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last five contests.

The Cavaliers are averaging 81.4 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.

UVA ranks 19th in the NET rankings and 20th in the kenpom.com rankings.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online at ESPN.com/watch and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).

Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

Odom’s 22 wins are the most wins for a UVA first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. Georgia Tech

Virginia is 50-41 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 17-24 mark in Atlanta, in a series that dates to 1947-48.

Georgia Tech ended UVA’s 13-game win streak in the series with its 66-60 win over the Cavaliers in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament.

UVA has a five-game win streak against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in Atlanta was a 68-64 victory on Jan. 9, 2016.

Virginia is 20-3 in its last 23 games against Georgia Tech.

Last Time vs. The Yellow Jackets

Duncan Powell scored 21 points to lead No. 8 seed Georgia Tech to a 66-60 win over No. 9 seed Virginia in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Isaac McKneely scored a season-high 27 points as UVA finished its season with a 17-19 record.

Baye Ndongo added 16 points for Geogia Tech and Naithan George chipped in 11 points.

Georgia Tech outrebounded Virginia 44-26.

Last Time Out

Then-No. 15 Virginia rallied for a 70-66 win over Ohio State on Feb. 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Malik Thomas scored 13 points and Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory each added 12 points in the nonconference win.

Ugonna Onyenso led the Bench Mob with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes (16-9) with 28 points.

Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.6), offensive rebounds (14.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.298), second in field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+9.2) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.4 ppg) and scoring margin (+14.0) and fourth in 3-pointers (10.0), defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg) and assist/turnover ratio (1.54).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 13th in scoring (15.7 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (51.5%) and 15th in rebounds (6.6 rpg).

Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.0 bpg.

Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in steals (1.8 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg) and 20th in free throw percentage (75.8%).

Jacari White ranks 14th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1).

On The Horizon