Virginia Moves Into First Place on Day 2 of ACC Championship

The Cavalier women won three events while Maximus Williamson won silver in the 200 IM for the men

ATLANTA  – The Virginia women won three events on Wednesday (Feb. 18) to move into first place in the team standings at the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cavaliers opened the night with a victory in the 200 Free Relay, and picked up individual event titles in the 500 and 50 Free.

Freshman Maximus Williamson had the men’s first podium finish of the meet, winning silver in the 200 IM.

Bryn Greenwaldt, Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch and Sara Curtis posted a 1:23.75 in the 200 Free Relay to open the session with a victory.

The Cavaliers followed with a dominant showing in the 500 Freestyle, taking first through fourth place as well as sixth. Sophomore Katie Grimes repeated as the ACC Champion in the event, posting a 4:33.78. Senior Aimee Canny took silver (4:34.46) and junior Cavan Gormsen bronze (4:34.99). Freshman Madi Mintenko was fourth (4:36.91) and Bailey Hartman sixth (4:37.51).

The Cavaliers also had two podium finishes in the 50 Free, with freshman Sara Curtis winning the first individual ACC title of her career with a 21.09. Sophomore Anna Moesch finished .01 seconds behind the second-place finisher from Louisville to take bronze.

Williamson had the fifth-fastest time in the prelims of the 200 IM, but challenged Aresnio Bustos of NC State the entire final, with Bustos touching .39 of a second ahead of Williamson. Williamson broke his own school record with his finals time of 1:40.78.

The Cavalier women moved into first place in the team standings while the men are in 11th.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Thursday's events will include the 400 IM, 100 Fly and 200 Free.

Team Scores

Women

  1. Virginia 497
  2. California 454
  3. Stanford 433
  4. Louisville
  5. Pittsburgh 306
  6. NC State 293.5
  7. North Carolina 239.5
  8. Miami 230
  9. Florida State 207
  10. Georgia Tech 204
  11. Notre Dame 203
  12. Duke 186
  13. Virginia Tech 170
  14. SMU 151
  15. Boston College 48

Team Scores

Men

  1. California 459
  2. Stanford 442
  3. NC State 377
  4. Louisville 377
  5. Virginia Tech 289.5
  6. Florida State 266
  7. Notre Dame 263
  8. SMU 242
  9. North Carolina 239
  10. Georgia Tech 215
  11. Virginia
  12. Pittsburgh 185
  13. Miami 162
  14. Boston College 86

15. Duke University 68