Virginia Moves Into First Place on Day 2 of ACC Championship

ATLANTA – The Virginia women won three events on Wednesday (Feb. 18) to move into first place in the team standings at the 2026 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, being held Feb. 17-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cavaliers opened the night with a victory in the 200 Free Relay, and picked up individual event titles in the 500 and 50 Free.

Freshman Maximus Williamson had the men’s first podium finish of the meet, winning silver in the 200 IM.

Bryn Greenwaldt, Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch and Sara Curtis posted a 1:23.75 in the 200 Free Relay to open the session with a victory.

The Cavaliers followed with a dominant showing in the 500 Freestyle, taking first through fourth place as well as sixth. Sophomore Katie Grimes repeated as the ACC Champion in the event, posting a 4:33.78. Senior Aimee Canny took silver (4:34.46) and junior Cavan Gormsen bronze (4:34.99). Freshman Madi Mintenko was fourth (4:36.91) and Bailey Hartman sixth (4:37.51).

The Cavaliers also had two podium finishes in the 50 Free, with freshman Sara Curtis winning the first individual ACC title of her career with a 21.09. Sophomore Anna Moesch finished .01 seconds behind the second-place finisher from Louisville to take bronze.

Williamson had the fifth-fastest time in the prelims of the 200 IM, but challenged Aresnio Bustos of NC State the entire final, with Bustos touching .39 of a second ahead of Williamson. Williamson broke his own school record with his finals time of 1:40.78.

The Cavalier women moved into first place in the team standings while the men are in 11th.

The ACC Championships run through Saturday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Thursday's events will include the 400 IM, 100 Fly and 200 Free.

Other Notes

