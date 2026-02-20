Cavaliers Send Four to Sykes Individual

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 1 Virginia will send four players to the Coach Sykes Individual, a 54-hole individual tournament hosted by NC State at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Play is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 21) and conclude on Sunday (Feb. 22).

The tournament honors the late Richard Sykes who spent 46 years directing the Wolfpack men's golf program. UVA head coach Bowen Sargent is a 1992 graduate of NC State, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications. Sargent was a two-time Honorable Mention All-American (1988 & 1991) and two-time All-ACC selection (1990 & 1991) under Sykes.

Freshman Alex Wells will make his collegiate debut this weekend and junior Sam O'Hara will see his first action of the spring. First year Michael Lee and sophomore Maxi Puregger will also be participants in this weekend's tournament.

UVA in the Rankings

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Feb. 18) – No. 1

Golf Coaches Association of America (Oct. 31) – No. 1

Cavalier Lineup

Michael Lee

Sam O'Hara

Maxi Puregger

Alex Wells

Coach Sykes Individual (Feb. 21-11)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239157/scoring/player

Format – 54 holes, 36 on Saturday, shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, second round to follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. No team scoring for the event, all individual competition.

The Course

Lonnie Poole Golf Club – Lakeside Course (7,119 yards, par 71), Raleigh, N.C.

The stunning layout was designed by Arnold Palmer and the design team at Arnold Palmer Design Company (including Erik Larsen and Brandon Johnson, both NC State graduates).

The public golf course on the Centennial Campus of NC State University serves as the home for Wolfpack men's and women's golf programs. It offers breathtaking views of the Raleigh skyline and the world-renowned Centennial Campus, the course has become a favorite in the golf community.