Virginia Outslugs Monmouth to Open Weekend in Florida

DELAND, Fla. – Led by the offensive trio of AJ Gracia, Sam Harris and Noah Murray, the Virginia baseball team (5-0) run-ruled the Monmouth Hawks (1-3) in eight innings at Mechling Field on Friday afternoon (Feb. 20).

Gracia hit three home runs on the afternoon, while Harris and Murray each homered twice to become the first trio of Cavaliers to have multiple home runs in the same game since 2000. Gracia is the sixith Virginia player to hit three home runs during a game in program history and the first since Henry Ford did it against North Carolina in 2024.

On the mound, Kevin Jaxel picked up his third win of the season for UVA in the lopsided affair.