No. 15 Virginia Hosts SMU Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (8-4) is set to take on SMU on Sunday (Feb. 22) at noon on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available.

Admission is free.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers reclaimed the No. 15 spot in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

On Wednesday, Virginia downed in-state rival Virginia Tech in a Commonwealth Clash held in Blacksburg, Va. The Cavaliers 9-0 over the Hokies. Junior Blanca Pico Navarro notched her second singles victory of the dual-match season.

The Cavaliers have five players currently ranked in the top-125 ITA singles rankings: senior Annabelle Xu is No. 33, junior Vivian Yang No. 56, sophomore Isabelle Lacy No. 59, sophomore Martina Genis Salas No. 79 and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls No. 116.

As for doubles pairings, Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard come in at No. 3, Xu and Genis Salas are No. 27 and Rolls and Lacy are No. 79.

NOTES ON SMU

Virginia is 1-1 all-time against the Mustangs with a victory in their most recent matchup.

UP NEXT