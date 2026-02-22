Cavaliers Win Seventh-Straight ACC Title

ATLANTA – The Virginia women won their seventh-consecutive ACC Swimming & Diving Championship team title on Saturday (Feb. 21) at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cavalier women tallied 1410.5 points. Stanford finished in second place with 1039 points.

Junior Claire Curzan was named the Most Valuable Swimmer of the Meet. She won two individual events (100 and 200 Back) and three relays (200 Free, 400 Free, 400 Medley) and took silver in the 100 Fly.

Curzan had a strong final day of the meet, breaking her own NCAA and American record in the 200 Back (1:46.09) and then helping the 400 Free Relay win gold in an NCAA-record time of 3:05.30 in the final event of the meet.

The Virginia men finished in seventh place, closing out the competition with two podium finishes, including a gold for sophomore David King in the 200 Back (1:38.14). King also took bronze alongside Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman and Jack Aikins in the 400 Free Relay (2:47.51).

The Cavalier women opened Saturday’s finals session with two podium finishes in the 1650 Free. Sophomore Katie Grimes collected her second distance gold of the meet (15:45.20) with Cavan Gormsen finishing third (15:56.76).

Sophomore Anna Moesch won the 100 Free (45.71) with freshman Sara Curtis placing third (46.03).

Senior Aimee Canny finished second in the 200 Breast, knocking 2.6 seconds off her personal best time to post a 2:02.97.

The Cavalier women won 11 titles in the meet, four relay and seven individual events.

This was the Cavalier’s seventh-consecutive team title and 22nd overall.

The men had three podium finishes with Maximus Williamson earning silver in the 200 IM in addition to King’s 200 Back gold and the bronze in the 400 Free Relay.

Other Notes

Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, Aimee Canny and Sara Curtis swam the 400 Free Relay

David King’s gold in the 200 Back was his first career ACC title. It was the first ACC event win for the UVA men since 2024

King took bronze in the 200 Back as a freshman

Anna Moesch moves up to No. 3 on the all-time performers list for the 100 Free, behind only Gretchen Walsh and Simone Manuel

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The ACC Championship also served as the competition to decide the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash points between the Cavaliers and Virginia Tech. The two programs split points as the UVA women picked up the point for the Hoos while the Hokie men’s team finished ahead of UVA in the men’s standings. UVA currently leads the Clash 7.5-3.5

Women’s ACC Titles (11)

50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Men's ACC Titles (1)

200 Back

ACC Champions (by swimmer)

All-ACC Performances: