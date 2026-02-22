DELAND, Fla. – The Stetson Hatters (2-5) walked off the Virginia baseball team (5-1) in a 6-5 contest on Saturday night (Feb. 21) at Melching Field.

Stetson built an early 3-0 advantage over the opening two innings before Joe Tiroly crushed a no-doubt three-run homer to even the contest. Antonio Perrotta’s pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth inning set the stage for the later inning dramatics that culminated in Stetson’s game-winning double.

In the defeat, the Virginia pitching staff only surrendered four hits on the night. UVA reliever Tyler Kapa was tagged with the loss for the Hoos.