Johnson’s Late Home Run Lifts Virginia Over North Dakota State

DELAND, Fla. – In the final game of its Florida road swing, the Virginia baseball team (6-1) downed the North Dakota State Bison (1-7) 5-4 in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Melching Field.

UVA trailed 4-2 after the opening five-and-a-half innings before plating the final three runs of the contest, including a Kyle Johnson go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Lucas Hartman picked this second win of the season on Sunday after tossing a pair of shutout innings to end the game.