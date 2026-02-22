No. 15 Virginia Tops No. 23 SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team defeated the No. 23 SMU Mustangs 4-1 on Sunday (Feb. 22) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.
The Cavaliers (9-4) began with a 6-3 win on doubles court three by No. 79 Kaitlyn Rolls and Isabelle Lacy. SMU took court one 6-4, then Virginia clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win by No. 27 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas.
No. 33 Xu notched the first singles point for the Cavaliers with her 6-2, 6-1 win on court two. SMU got on the board with a win on the top court, but Virginia promptly responded with No. 116 Rolls grabbing a 6-4, 6-2 win on four. Junior Blanca Pico Navarro clinched the match victory with her 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win on court six.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers don’t play again for two weeks. They’ll return to competition with road matches against Clemson on March 12 and Georgia Tech on March 14.
#15 Virginia 4, #23 SMU 1
Singles competition
1. Amelie Van Impe (SMU) def. #56 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4, 6-2
2. #33 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #66 Sophie Llewellyn (SMU) 6-2, 6-1
3. #59 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Caroline McGinley (SMU) 6-2, 1-6, 3-5 UF
4. #116 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Ellie Mireles (SMU) 6-4, 6-2
5. Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Natalie Stasny (SMU) 5-7, 6-3, 3-2 UF
6. Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) def. Addison Comiskey (SMU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Amelie Van Impe/Caroline McGinley (SMU) def. #3 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4
2. #27 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Ellie Mireles/Addison Comiskey (SMU) 7-5
3. #79 Katie Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Natalie Stasny/Sophie Llewellyn (SMU) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,1,4,6)
A-107