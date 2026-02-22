No. 15 Virginia Tops No. 23 SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team defeated the No. 23 SMU Mustangs 4-1 on Sunday (Feb. 22) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (9-4) began with a 6-3 win on doubles court three by No. 79 Kaitlyn Rolls and Isabelle Lacy. SMU took court one 6-4, then Virginia clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win by No. 27 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas.

No. 33 Xu notched the first singles point for the Cavaliers with her 6-2, 6-1 win on court two. SMU got on the board with a win on the top court, but Virginia promptly responded with No. 116 Rolls grabbing a 6-4, 6-2 win on four. Junior Blanca Pico Navarro clinched the match victory with her 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win on court six.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers don’t play again for two weeks. They’ll return to competition with road matches against Clemson on March 12 and Georgia Tech on March 14.





#15 Virginia 4, #23 SMU 1

Singles competition

1. Amelie Van Impe (SMU) def. #56 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4, 6-2

2. #33 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #66 Sophie Llewellyn (SMU) 6-2, 6-1

3. #59 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Caroline McGinley (SMU) 6-2, 1-6, 3-5 UF

4. #116 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Ellie Mireles (SMU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Natalie Stasny (SMU) 5-7, 6-3, 3-2 UF

6. Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) def. Addison Comiskey (SMU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Amelie Van Impe/Caroline McGinley (SMU) def. #3 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4

2. #27 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Ellie Mireles/Addison Comiskey (SMU) 7-5

3. #79 Katie Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Natalie Stasny/Sophie Llewellyn (SMU) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,1,4,6)

A-107