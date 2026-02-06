No. 1 Virginia To Take on No. 2 Ohio State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team (6-0) is set to clash against No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) on Saturday (Feb. 7) at 1 p.m. at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the match.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers rose to the top of the latest ITA Team Rankings, reclaiming the No. 1 spot for the first time since January 2024. Virginia began the dual match season at No. 5 and climbed to No. 2 prior to ITA Kickoff Weekend before being announced as No. 1 on Wednesday (Feb. 4).
- Last weekend, Virginia notched a pair of home 6-1 wins, first over No. 12 Columbia on Friday (Jan. 30) and later over Vanderbilt on Sunday (Feb. 1).
- Senior Dylan Dietrich climbed to a career-high No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings. He is a perfect 5-0 in dual match play with four ranked wins, including over TCU's No. 6 Duncan Chan and Michigan's No. 7 Max Dahlin.
- Sophomore Keegan Rice is at a career high in ITA singles rankings as well, claiming the No. 15 spot after his 4-0 start to the season.
- Sophomore Jangjun Kim also appears in the ITA singles rankings, sitting at No. 81 with a 5-1 record.
- NCAA Doubles Champions pair senior Måns Dahlberg and Dietrich are currently No. 2 in ITA doubles rankings.
- The Cavaliers' most frequent one doubles pairing Dahlberg and Kim are ranked No. 23 with a 3-0 mark, while two doubles Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett are No. 45 and 5-0. Duo Kim and Rice are at No. 76.
NOTES ON OHIO STATE
- Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Championship Final that the Cavaliers won 4-0 to notch their sixth national championship.
- Virginia is 11-11 all-time against the Buckeyes and hopes to snap a three-match losing streak.
- The Cavaliers and the Buckeyes met once last season, the No. 3 Buckeyes downing the No. 5 Cavaliers 5-2 in Charlottesville in January.
UP NEXT
- Virginia will compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship being held Feb. 13-17 in Dallas, Texas. Draws and times will be announced next week.