No. 1 Virginia To Take on No. 2 Ohio State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team (6-0) is set to clash against No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) on Saturday (Feb. 7) at 1 p.m. at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the match.

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers rose to the top of the latest ITA Team Rankings, reclaiming the No. 1 spot for the first time since January 2024. Virginia began the dual match season at No. 5 and climbed to No. 2 prior to ITA Kickoff Weekend before being announced as No. 1 on Wednesday (Feb. 4).

Last weekend, Virginia notched a pair of home 6-1 wins, first over No. 12 Columbia on Friday (Jan. 30) and later over Vanderbilt on Sunday (Feb. 1).

Senior Dylan Dietrich climbed to a career-high No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings. He is a perfect 5-0 in dual match play with four ranked wins, including over TCU's No. 6 Duncan Chan and Michigan's No. 7 Max Dahlin.

Sophomore Keegan Rice is at a career high in ITA singles rankings as well, claiming the No. 15 spot after his 4-0 start to the season.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim also appears in the ITA singles rankings, sitting at No. 81 with a 5-1 record.

NCAA Doubles Champions pair senior Måns Dahlberg and Dietrich are currently No. 2 in ITA doubles rankings.

The Cavaliers' most frequent one doubles pairing Dahlberg and Kim are ranked No. 23 with a 3-0 mark, while two doubles Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett are No. 45 and 5-0. Duo Kim and Rice are at No. 76.

NOTES ON OHIO STATE

Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Championship Final that the Cavaliers won 4-0 to notch their sixth national championship.

Virginia is 11-11 all-time against the Buckeyes and hopes to snap a three-match losing streak.

The Cavaliers and the Buckeyes met once last season, the No. 3 Buckeyes downing the No. 5 Cavaliers 5-2 in Charlottesville in January.

UP NEXT