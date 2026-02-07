Virginia Splits Action On Opening Day

CONWAY, S.C. – The Virginia softball team (1-1) split action on opening day at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, falling to No. 9 Arkansas (2-0) before taking a victory over host Coastal Carolina (1-1) on Friday (Feb. 6).



No. 9 ARKANSAS 17, VIRGINIA 1 (5 Innings)

Arkansas got off to a quick start, capitalizing on a free pass to extend the opening frame on the way to a 10-run inning. The Razorbacks took advantage of a handful of Virginia miscues to extend the inning and claim the big lead.



Three more runs in the top of the third put Arkansas up 13 before Kassidy Hudson would homer for the Hoos in the bottom of the third.



Arkansas added four more runs in the top of the fifth on the way to the run-rule victory.



Julia Cuozzo (0-1) took the loss, allowing 10 runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout through her 1.0 inning of work.



R. Herron (1-0) picked up the win for Arkansas, allowing the one run in her 4.0 innings of work. She struck out five in her time in the circle.



VIRGINIA 5, COASTAL CAROLINA 1

The Cavaliers responded in game two, jumping out to a quick lead on the Chanticleers with a solo home run from Macee Eaton in the first inning.



Back-to-back doubles from Eaton and Bella Cabral continued the scoring in the third. Alex Call made it three consecutive extra-base hits with a two-run shot to bring home Cabral and take the lead to 4-0 for the Hoos.



Coastal Carolina got a run back in the sixth, but the Hoos got the run back in the seventh with a solo shot from Jade Hylton for the 5-1 victory.



Eden Bigham (1-0) picked up the win, striking out six batters across 5.2 innings of work. She allowed one run on four hits and walked two. Courtney Layne closed out the final 1.2 innings for Virginia.



Abby Henderson (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.



NOTING THE HOOS

• Kassidy Hudson’s home run against No. 9 Arkansas was the first of her career and the first home run of the season for the Cavaliers.

• Alex Call also hit her first career home run with the two-run shot in the third against Coastal Carolina.

• Jade Hylton’s home run was the 44th of her career to extend her program record.



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will play two games on Saturday, facing No. 9 Arkansas at 11 a.m. before taking on Akron at 1:30 p.m. Live stats are available for both games, but no stream will be provided.