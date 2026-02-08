RIO GRANDE, P.R. – No. 1 Virginia will being its 2026 spring season on Monday when it competes in the Puerto Rico Classic at Grande Reserve Golf Club. It marks the third straight season and the 16th overall that the Cavaliers are participating in the event hosted by Purdue.

Last year as a team, the Cavaliers finished seventh and the three-day event was highlighted by a hole-in-one by Paul Chang in the final round. UVA made a few entries into the tournament’s record book back in 2024 after finishing in second place, its highest ever at the event. As a team, the Cavaliers fired a 20-under, 268, tied for the second-best in the in the tournament’s history. Bryan Lee shot a 63 in the final round, tied for the fourth-best round ever and the second-best round in UVA history.

In the fall, Virginia ascended into the top spot of the Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings and the final Golf Coaches Association of America Rankings (GCAA) after finishing no lower than second in four events, including wins at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab and the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The Cavaliers also were the top team in the weather-shortened stroke play competition of the East Lake Cup.

Virginia is one of two teams in the country (Texas) that features four players in the top 50 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) – Ben James (No. 2), Bryan Lee (No. 34), Paul Chang (No. 37) and Josh Duangmanee (No. 49). James heads into the spring as the No. 1 Player in the PGA Tour rankings followed by Lee (No. 14) and Chang (No. 19).

UVA in the Rankings

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Feb. 4) – No. 1

Golf Coaches Association of America (Oct. 31) – No. 1

Cavalier Lineup

Ben James

Bryan Lee

Paul Chang

Josh Duangmanee

Michael Lee

Maxi Puregger (Individual)

Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 9-11)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239447/scoring/team

Streaming Coverage provided by Babygrande Golf

Monday (7 a.m. – Noon ET) - https://www.youtube.com/live/ql_tJDzFr-4?si=o_n3ltbNLDrKDM0O



Tuesday (7 a.m. – Noon ET) - https://www.youtube.com/live/J7Gt-Q7qth0?si=QsnW9LZOEEr5QuL9



Wednesday (7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET) - https://www.youtube.com/live/3aK-PZGRJuc?si=tiUt1mpXqXn9_hE3

Format – 54 holes, 18 each day, shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. each day.

The Field (Scoreboard powered by Clippd Rankings)

Virginia LSU Oklahoma Tennessee Louisville Georgia Purdue South Carolina Ohio State College of Charleston Marquette Iowa Minnesota Wisconsin North Florida

The Course

Grand Reserve Golf Club – Lakeside Course (7,152 yards, par 72), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Stretching along the Grand Reserve beachfront peninsula, with El Yunque rainforest as a backdrop, patrons will experience an epic 18 holes of championship golf. After competing at the Rio Mar Country Club since its inception, the Puerto Rico Classic moved to the Grand Reserve Golf Club 2022 after being played at the Rio Mar Country Club previously.