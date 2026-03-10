No. 21 Virginia Hosts No. 19 Princeton on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 21 Virginia women's lacrosse team (4-4, 2-2 ACC) hosts No. 19 Princeton (2-2, 1-0 Ivy) on Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
HOW TO WATCH
- New this year, all regular-season home contests at Klöckner Stadium will feature complimentary admission
- The game will stream live on ACCNX
- Live stats will also be available
GAME NOTES
- Junior midfielder Kate Galica broke the UVA career draw controls record during last Sunday's Florida State game, breaking the previous mark set of 332 set by Aubrey Williams (2021-23). She already owned the program records for draws in a game (17) and draws in a single season (179)
- Two sophomore attackers logged their first career hat tricks at Florida State: Fiona Allen scored three goals, going 3-of-3 on free position shots; Gabby LaVerghetta scored four goals against the Seminoles
- Grad student goalkeeper Elyse Finelle made 10 saves on Wednesday at Pitt and had another 10 in the win at Florida State. She logged a .588 save percentage in the two games last week
- Junior attacker Madison Alaimo has moved into fifth place on the UVA career assist list. She had four assists at Florida State, her fifth game this season with three or more assists. She currently sits at 106 career assists, two shy of moving into a tie for fourth place with Maggie Jackson (2016-19)
- Virginia leads the all-time series with Princeton 25-19 and has won the last three meetings between the two schools
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers return to ACC play by hosting No. 9 Clemson on Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network
- Virginia will host a postgame youth clinic after the Clemson game, open to K-8th grade.
- The clinic will take place on Klöckner Field immediately after the conclusion of our game. Please meet our coordinator at the corner of the field, UVA bench side at the conclusion of our game.
- CLICK HERE to register
- Virginia will be playing at Scott Stadium on Saturday, March 21 (2 pm) in a doubleheader with the men's team (11 am vs Utah). One ticket is valid for both games
- All seats will be General Admission. Gates open 1 hour prior to the first game. All general ticket and entry policies still apply. Scott Stadium parking passes are also available for sale at checkout. CLICK HERE for ticket information