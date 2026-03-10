No. 14 Virginia Downs Hampton In Midweek Matchup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia softball team (23-2) used a big first inning to power to a 10-0 victory over Hampton (5-14) at Palmer Park on Tuesday (March 10).



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got off to a quick start, sending 14 batters to the plate as part of a 10-run inning. It started with five straight batters reaching on the way to a 3-0 lead as the Cavaliers built from there. Macee Eaton delivered an RBI double in her first at bat of the inning and followed it with a two-run home run in her second plate appearance of the first frame.



Taylor Smith’s seven strikeouts was a new career high for the freshman pitcher.

Macee Eaton’s home run in the first inning was her ninth of the season and Virgina’s 40th as a team in 2026.

Eaton and Kassidy Hudson both notched a pair of hits in the first inning for the Hoos.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Tuesday’s are day six for us, so it’s typically a day where we have to be locked in physically and emotionally. I saw that in our team and there was a lot of energy and emphasis on our processes. We talked about how success today would not be defined by the scoreboard, but how intently we executed our processes. It’s great to be at home. We love playing at Palmer Park and we look forward to seeing our fans at the ballpark on a beautiful weekend for a big series against Georgia Tech.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home this weekend with a three-game set against Georgia Tech. The series begins at 5:00 p.m. on Friday (March 13) and continues with game two at 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 14). It will conclude with a game at 1 p.m. on Sunday (March 15).