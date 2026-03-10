No. 16 Virginia Kicks Off Homestand With Hampton Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia softball team (22-2) returns home to kick off a four-game homestand this week beginning with a matchup against Hampton (5-13) at Palmer Park on Tuesday (March 10). First pitch is set for 4 p.m.



Admission to all regular season home softball games is free to the public.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available for the game and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is coming off a series win at North Carolina over the weekend to kick off ACC play, taking games one and three of the series and marking the first series win at North Carolina since the 2005 season.

The Cavaliers put together a furious rally in game three to claim the series, scoring five runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and putting up six runs in the eighth to secure the 19-14 victory.

The first RPI of the season was released on Monday with the Cavaliers coming in at 19th nationally – the fourth highest rated team from the ACC.

Bella Cabral and Macee Eaton paced the Hoos at the plate last week, with each slugger hitting at a .471 clip. The duo combined for three home runs, 15 RBI and eight runs scored.

Several younger players continue to be a source of power for the Hoos as Hannah Weismer homered twice last week, Reagan Hickey homered in the rally against the Tar Heels and sophomore Alex Call’s three-run shot broke the game open in the eighth inning. Virginia has 39 home runs on the season.

ON DECK FOR THE CAVALIERS

Virginia continues to play at home this weekend with a three-game set against Georgia Tech at Palmer Park. Game one is set for 5 p.m. on Friday (March 13), while game two is at 2 p.m. on Saturday and game three is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.