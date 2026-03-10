Jen Dietrich/Virginia Athletics
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 436: Gary Martin
One of the most decorated distance runners in UVA history, senior Gary Martin will compete this weekend at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 436
Mar 10, 2026
Gary Martin
