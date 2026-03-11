Six Swimmers Qualify for NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia had six swimmers qualify for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced on Wednesday (March 11).

The selected student-athletes will be competing March 25-28 at the McCauley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The six swimmers earned nine event qualifications.

Freshmen Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson and sophomore David King each qualified for two events. Senior Jack Aikins, junior Hayden Bellotti and sophomore Spencer Nicholas qualified for one event apiece.

Virginia qualified for four relays (200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free and 400 Medley). Relay lineups will be determined before the championships.

Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for their entered events.

Qualified Swimmers

Jack Aikins: 200 Back

Hayden Bellotti: 200 Fly

Thomas Heilman: 100 Fly, 200 Fly

David King: 200 Back, 200 Free

Spencer Nicholas: 100 Fly

Maximus Williamson: 200 IM, 200 Free