Cavalier Centers Spell Double Trouble for Opponents

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One 7-footer is a 20-year-old freshman from Germany, the other a 22-year-old senior from Nigeria. Neither Johann Grünloh nor Ugonna Onyenso speaks the other’s native language, but they converse easily in English and have forged a strong bond on and off the basketball court.

“They love each other,” University of Virginia forward Devin Tillis said. “In games, when they're subbing out, they give each other confidence. They build off each other.”

In Grünloh and Onyenso, who wear jersey Nos. 17 and 33, respectively, the Virginia Cavaliers have a “two-headed monster,” as head coach Ryan Odom put it early in the season, and opposing teams have come to dread the sight of the 7-footers around the basket.

In UVA’s win over NC State last month at John Paul Jones Arena, Grünloh blocked eight shots and Onyenso rejected four.

“They were playing volleyball at the basket,” Wolfpack head coach Will Wade said.

Virginia Tech, too, learned some hard lessons in its two regular-season games with UVA.

“You're not going over 17 or 33,” head coach Mike Young said Saturday after the Hokies’ 76-72 loss at JPJ. “You’re not. You can go through their chest. You might shot-fake them and go around them, but you're not going over them. Of course, we wanted to test that a couple of times, and it didn't work out very well.”

The postseason starts Thursday for Virginia (27-4), the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament. In the noon quarterfinal, UVA meets No. 7 seed NC State at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

🆚 NC State

📅 March 12

🕛 Noon

📍 Charlotte, N.C.

🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHooshttps://t.co/3lBirtJ6g5 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 11, 2026

The Wahoos, ranked No. 10 nationally, have prospered with a nine-player rotation in which Grünloh and Onyenso split time at center.

The 238-pound Grünloh, who starts, averages 21.9 minutes per game, to 17.8 for Onyenso. Their other averages are comparable, too: 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for Grünloh, who’s shooting 52.9% from the floor, and 6.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the 245-pound Onyenso, whose shooting percentage is 54.9.

“Those two understand they're a big part of our success,” Odom said. “They want to play well when they're out there, and they want their buddy to play well when they're not out there, and I think that's huge.”

Each has shown promise as a 3-point shooter, especially Grünloh, though Onyenso made a pivotal trey late against Virginia Tech last weekend. The Hoos’ centers, however, are probably best known for their shot-blocking prowess.

Onyenso, who was named to ACC’s All-Defensive Team this week, has 80 blocks this season, to 73 for Grünloh.

“Of course it motivates me,” Grünloh said with a smile Monday. “I want to have more blocks than him, so I gotta get to work in the tournament.”

Onyenso transferred from Kansas State to UVA after the 2024-25 school year. He’s blocked at least two shots in 20 games this season and altered or discouraged countless others. His season high for blocks? Eight against Butler in November.

“I love the fear in their eyes when [opposing players] see me down there,” Onyenso said Saturday with a smile after Virginia’s regular-season finale.

Grünloh has recorded multiple blocks in 19 games this season. Twice he’s had more than six blocks: against North Carolina Central (seven) and NC State (eight).

The rim protection that his centers provide is “huge,” Odom said. “You see guards sometimes go down in there, and then they run into Johann or Ugo, and then they just keep moving out.”