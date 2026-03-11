CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open a five-game homestand, the No. 14 Virginia baseball team (14-3) topped the William & Mary Tribe by a score of 9-7 on Tuesday evening (March 10) at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers found themselves in a 2-2 contest after the opening three innings of play before UVA blew the game open with a five-run fourth. Back-to-back home runs from Joe Tiroly and Sam Harris in the seventh solidified Virginia’s 16th straight home win.

Harrison Didawick led the Cavalier attack on Tuesday by going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Harris went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs of his own. Lucas Hartman picked up his team-best fourth win of the season with a pair of shutout innings in relief and a season-high five strikeouts.