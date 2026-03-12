No. 21 Virginia To Visit Clemson, Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia women’s tennis team (9-4) returns from a two week break to compete in two road matches this week. The Cavaliers first take on No. 18 Clemson on Thursday (March 12) at 5 p.m. in Clemson, S.C. Virginia will then visit No. 59 Georgia Tech on Saturday (March 14) at noon in Atlanta, Ga.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 21 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

In its last match, Virginia topped No. 23 SMU 4-1 on Feb. 22 to improve to 2-0 in ACC play.

Four Cavaliers currently appear in the ITA singles rankings: Senior Annabelle Xu at 25, junior Vivian Yang at 70, sophomore Isabelle Lacy at 82 and sophomore Martina Genis Salas at 96.

Virginia also has three ranked doubles pairings: Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard at 3, Xu and Genis Salas at 27 and Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls at 81.

Rolls and Lacy are tied for the team lead in dual match singles victories with eight apiece. Rolls currently owns a four-match win streak.

Collard and Yang lead the doubles effort with a 9-4 mark this spring. Xu and Genis Salas follow closely behind with an 8-2 record and four-match win streak.

NOTES ON CLEMSON & GEORGIA TECH

Although Virginia is 17-37 all-time against Clemson, the Cavaliers own a seven-match win streak against the Tigers.

Virginia is 30-16 all-time against Georgia Tech with a six-match win streak.

UP NEXT