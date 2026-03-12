No. 21 Virginia To Visit Clemson, Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia women’s tennis team (9-4) returns from a two week break to compete in two road matches this week. The Cavaliers first take on No. 18 Clemson on Thursday (March 12) at 5 p.m. in Clemson, S.C. Virginia will then visit No. 59 Georgia Tech on Saturday (March 14) at noon in Atlanta, Ga.
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Cavaliers are ranked No. 21 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.
- In its last match, Virginia topped No. 23 SMU 4-1 on Feb. 22 to improve to 2-0 in ACC play.
- Four Cavaliers currently appear in the ITA singles rankings: Senior Annabelle Xu at 25, junior Vivian Yang at 70, sophomore Isabelle Lacy at 82 and sophomore Martina Genis Salas at 96.
- Virginia also has three ranked doubles pairings: Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard at 3, Xu and Genis Salas at 27 and Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls at 81.
- Rolls and Lacy are tied for the team lead in dual match singles victories with eight apiece. Rolls currently owns a four-match win streak.
- Collard and Yang lead the doubles effort with a 9-4 mark this spring. Xu and Genis Salas follow closely behind with an 8-2 record and four-match win streak.
NOTES ON CLEMSON & GEORGIA TECH
- Although Virginia is 17-37 all-time against Clemson, the Cavaliers own a seven-match win streak against the Tigers.
- Virginia is 30-16 all-time against Georgia Tech with a six-match win streak.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers continue their road stretch, traveling to take on Florida State next Friday (March 20) and Miami on Sunday (March 22).