No. 4 Virginia Set to Compete for Potter Cup in CSA National Team Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men's squash team (13-4) will be competing for the Potter Cup at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships held March 5–8 at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center in Philadelphia.
The Cavaliers earned a round of 16 bye, and will begin play on Friday (March 6) in the quarterfinals. They will take on the winner of Yale and Williams at 10:30 a.m.
TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE
- Each match will use a 3-Court System.
- The top 12 men's teams in the final regular-season CSA Rankings are playing for the Potter Cup in the CSA National Team Championships.
- Top 4 ranked teams will receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals, including Virginia. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will feed into the 1st Consolation, where they will compete for places nine through 12. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will feed into the 2nd Consolation, where they will compete for places five through eight.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live Streams for all courts will be available through the CSA YouTube Channel.
- Live Scoring will be available.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers’ best-ever finish at the Potter Cup was fifth place in 2020.
- Virginia has finished within the top eight of the final collegiate rankings for five straight year.
- The Cavaliers concluded their regular season with a 7-2 loss to No. 1 Trinity on Feb. 21.
- Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara suffered his only loss of the regular season to Trinity, finishing with a 12-1 mark.
- Junior Dylan Moran leads the team in wins with 13.