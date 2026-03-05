Cavaliers Ride Four-Run First to Victory Over Charlotte

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – In the tune-up before ACC play begins, the Virginia baseball team (11-2) claimed an 8-1 victory over the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday night (March 4) at Atrium Health Ballpark.

After being held to a pair of hits against Charlotte on Tuesday, the UVA offense scored eight runs on 12 hits while working nine walks. On the mound, Lucas Hartman picked up his third win of the campaign as five Cavalier pitchers held the 49ers to six hits.

AJ Gracia went 3-for-4 on the night to pace the Virginia offense while the Cavalier quartet of Joe Tiroly, Zach Jackson, Sam Harris and Eric Becker each recorded a pair of base hits.