CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia softball team (20-1, 0-0 ACC) continues to play on the road this weekend, opening ACC play with a three-game series at North Carolina (18-1, 2-1 ACC). The series begins with game one at 6 p.m. on Friday (March 6).



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All three games of the series will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters ACC play with an overall record of 20-1 and riding a 20-game win streak which is the second longest active win streak nationally, tied with Tennessee and Alabama and trailling Grand Canyon (23)

Junior 3B Bella Cabral was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA D1 National Player of the Week and the ACC Player of the Week on Tuesday after leading UVA to a 7-0 week last week - including two wins over Michigan

Cabral hit six home runs last week, batting at a.688 clip with a 2.621 OPS as she had a 1.813 slugging percentage and an .808 on base percentage with eight walks and two HBP in addition to her 11 hits

The Hoos had two players homer in three straight games last week with Cabral and freshman C/DP Hannah Weismer hitting home runs against Longwood, George Mason and Michigan to start the week

Weismer has hit four home runs on the season, all coming in the last eight games after hitting a solo home run for the Hoos in a 2-0 win at Radford on Tuesday afternoon

Senior LHP Courtney Layne continues to deliver in the circle for UVA with a 0.68 ERA and WHIP on the way to a 7-0 record as she's held opponents to a .149 batting average against in her 11 outings

Senior RHP Eden Bigham also holds a 7-0 mark on the year with a 1.53 ERA with an identical 11 appearances

As a pitching staff, the Cavaliers lead the ACC with a 1.92 ERA and are first in WHIP (1.08) and strikeout to walk ratio (3.36) entering the weekend series at North Carolina

Cabral and Macee Eaton both rank in the top 11 in the ACC in batting average with Cabral ninth at .460 and Eaton 11th at .449 through 21 games played this season and both rank in the top 10 in the league in RBI

UVA opens ACC play on the road for the second straight year after opening at No. 17 Virginia Tech last season

UVA and UNC face each other for the first time since the 2024 season when the teams met in Chapel Hill





