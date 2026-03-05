No. 4 Virginia Set to Compete for Potter Cup in CSA National Team Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men's squash team (13-4) will be competing for the Potter Cup at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships held March 5–8 at the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers earned a round of 16 bye, and will begin play on Friday (March 6) in the quarterfinals. They will take on the winner of Yale and Williams at 10:30 a.m.

TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

Each match will use a 3-Court System.

The top 12 men's teams in the final regular-season CSA Rankings are playing for the Potter Cup in the CSA National Team Championships.

Top 4 ranked teams will receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals, including Virginia. Teams that lose in the Round of 16 will feed into the 1st Consolation, where they will compete for places nine through 12. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will feed into the 2nd Consolation, where they will compete for places five through eight.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Streams for all courts will be available through the CSA YouTube Channel.

Live Scoring will be available.