No. 6 Virginia Advances To Howe Cup Quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team picked up a 9-0 victory over No. 11 Dartmouth in the round of 16 at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Thursday (March 5) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (12-5) advance to the quarterfinals to take on No. 3 Stanford on Friday (March 6) at 3 p.m.

Virginia got off to a strong start, winning at one, four, seven, six and nine to clinch the match victory, dropping just one game in the process.

The Cavaliers finished off the afternoon with wins at two, five, eight and three.

Virginia dropped just three total games in the 9-0 victory.