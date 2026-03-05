No. 6 Virginia Advances To Howe Cup QuarterfinalsNo. 6 Virginia Advances To Howe Cup Quarterfinals
Grace Landini/Virginia Athletics

No. 6 Virginia Advances To Howe Cup Quarterfinals

The Cavaliers downed No. 11 Dartmouth 9-0 in the round of 16.

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team picked up a 9-0 victory over No. 11 Dartmouth in the round of 16 at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Thursday (March 5) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The Cavaliers (12-5) advance to the quarterfinals to take on No. 3 Stanford on Friday (March 6) at 3 p.m.

Virginia got off to a strong start, winning at one, four, seven, six and nine to clinch the match victory, dropping just one game in the process. 

The Cavaliers finished off the afternoon with wins at two, five, eight and three.

Virginia dropped just three total games in the 9-0 victory.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 12-3 on the season at position one.
  • Junior Clare Minnis improves to 12-4 on the season at positions two through four.
  • This is the second time the Cavaliers have defeated Dartmouth this season, downing the Big Green 9-0 on November 15 in New Haven, Conn.

#6 Virginia 9, #11 Dartmouth 0

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Maria Clara Ramirez Velasquez (DART) 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Ziyi Liu (DART) 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Eleanor Clifford (DART) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5
4 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Maya Shroff (DART) 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Nathalie Taylor (DART) 11-8, 11-5, 11-2
6 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Kriti Muthu (DART) 11-8, 11-1, 11-9
7 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Zayna Usman (DART) 11-3, 11-2, 12-10
8 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Callie Worth (DART) 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-2
9 | Anna Shumway (VA) def. Uma Patnaik (DART) 11-9, 11-2, 11-3