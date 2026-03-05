Red-Hot Cavaliers Head South for The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – No. 1 Virginia returns to action on Saturday (March 7) when they play in The Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club. The Cavaliers will make their fourth all-time appearance at the 54-hole event hosted by the University of North Florida.

Previous Results at The Hayt

2025 - 5th

2024 - 3rd (Deven Patel indivdual winner)

1999 - 15th



The Cavaliers are among eight teams ranked inside the Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings playing at Sawgrass Country Club this weekend. Top-ranked UVA is coming off its fourth win of the season, edging second-ranked Auburn at the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Virginia has played in five team events between the fall and spring and finished either first or second in all of them.



The Cavaliers success this spring has been boosted by the play of junior Josh Duangmanee who has turned in back-to-back second place finishes on the individual leaderboard. He shot an 8-under, 208 (72-67-69) at Southern Highlands and did not make a bogey in his final 31 holes.

PGA Tour University's No. 1 player, Ben James, has been equally vital in UVA's success this season. In five starts, he has five top-five finished including four in the top three. Back in the fall, he tied for first after 54 holes at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational after shooting a 1-under, 209 (67-69-73) but ultimately lost on the first hole of a five-man playoff. James, Bryan Lee (No. 12) and Paul Chang (No. 19) all are featured inside PGATourU's top 25.

UVA in the Rankings

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (March 4) – No. 1

Golf Coaches Association of America (Oct. 31) – No. 1

Cavalier Lineup

Josh Duangmanee

Ben James

Paul Chang

Bryan Lee

Maxi Puregger

Michael Lee (Individual)

The Hayt (March 7-9)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239531/scoring/team

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. 18-hole rounds each day.

The Field (Scoreboard powered by Clippd Rankings)

#1 Virginia

#2 Auburn

#6 LSU

#11 Texas Tech

#15 Alabama

#17 North Carolina

#20 Duke

#21 Charlotte

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

Liberty

Louisville

North Florida (Host)

South Carolina

UCF

USF

The Course

Sawgrass Country Club (Par 72, 6,966 yards), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.



The Sawgrass Oceanside Course (East-West) gained its reputation as the home of the PGA Tour’s Tournament Players Championship (TPC) from 1977-81 when the course, along with its treacherous winds tested some of the greatest players of all times. Past winners at Sawgrass include Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Ray Floyd.

A five-time host of The Players Championship, Sawgrass Country Club is one of the premier private country clubs of Northeast Florida. SCC partnered with golf course architect Robert Walker in 2013 as he redesigned the original East-West Courses.