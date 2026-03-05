Virginia Travels to Florida for Gators Invitational

Virginia Travels to Florida for Gators InvitationalVirginia Travels to Florida for Gators Invitational

The Virginia women’s golf team travels to Mark Bostick Golf Course Friday (March 6-8) to compete in Florida's Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Fla. Virginia is one of 14 teams in the field.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
Dates: Friday, March 6 - Sunday, March 8
Location: Mark Bostick Golf Course - Gainesville, Fla. 
Host: Florida
Course Par/Yardage: Par 70 / 6,002 yards
Format: 18 holes each day
Tee Times: 8:30 a.m. on Friday & Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sunday 
Live Scoring: Clippd

The Cavalier lineup will feature Elsie MacCleery, Jaclyn LaHa, Mira Berglund, Miranda Lu and Remi Bacardi. Kennedy Swedick will compete as an individual. 

The field includes: Campbell, Clemson, Georgia Southern, FAU, FIU, FGCU, No. 7 Florida, Miami, No. 49 Michigan, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 27 Oklahoma, South Alabama, USF and No. 40 Virginia