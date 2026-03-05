Virginia Travels to Florida for Gators Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team travels to Mark Bostick Golf Course Friday (March 6-8) to compete in Florida's Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Fla. Virginia is one of 14 teams in the field.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Dates: Friday, March 6 - Sunday, March 8

Location: Mark Bostick Golf Course - Gainesville, Fla.

Host: Florida

Course Par/Yardage: Par 70 / 6,002 yards

Format: 18 holes each day

Tee Times: 8:30 a.m. on Friday & Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sunday

Live Scoring: Clippd



The Cavalier lineup will feature Elsie MacCleery, Jaclyn LaHa, Mira Berglund, Miranda Lu and Remi Bacardi. Kennedy Swedick will compete as an individual.

The field includes: Campbell, Clemson, Georgia Southern, FAU, FIU, FGCU, No. 7 Florida, Miami, No. 49 Michigan, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 27 Oklahoma, South Alabama, USF and No. 40 Virginia