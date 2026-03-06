Cavaliers Sit Second After Opening Day at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team sits in second place following the opening round of play at the Gators Invitational at Florida’s Mark Bostick Golf Course on Friday (March 6). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 5-under 275 over the first 18 holes of competition while four Cavaliers tied or matched career-best rounds.

The Cavaliers are four strokes off the hosts, Florida, which leads the pack at 9-under 271. Siuue Wu of Florida sits atop the individual leaderboard with an opening round score of 5-under 65 while Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa (3-under 67) is tied for second place overall.

LaHa’s first-round score of 67 matches a career-best 18-hole score for the second time this season. Freshman Elsie MacCleery is tied for third on the individual leaderboard after carding a career-best 18-hole score of 2-under 68. Mira Berglund is tied for seventh overall after shooting a career-best 1-under 69.

Freshman Remi Bacardi shot 1-over 71 on the first 18 holes while Miranda Lu and Kennedy Swedick each shot 2-over 72 in a tie for 27th place. Lu’s opening round also marked a career best.

The Cavaliers will be back in action for the second round of the Gators Invitational tomorrow (March 7) at 8:30 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Florida and North Carolina in the second round.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Florida -9 2 Virginia -5 3 North Carolina +2 4 Michigan +7 5 Oklahoma +9 T6 Georgia Southern +10 T6 Clemson +10 8 Miami +12 9 FGCU +14 10 USF +15 11 Campbell +18 12 South Alabama +20 13 FAU +29 14 FIU +36

Virginia Leaders