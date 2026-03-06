Cavaliers Stuck in Wait-and-See Mode

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The waiting game has begun for the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. The Cavaliers returned home Thursday evening after a short stay in Duluth, Ga., and they won’t know until March 15—Selection Sunday—if they’re headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

A win over Clemson in the ACC tournament’s second round Thursday almost certainly would have locked up an at-large invitation for UVA. But the eighth-seeded Cavaliers lost 63-50 to the ninth-seeded Tigers, another team with postseason aspirations.

“In my opinion, that's an NCAA tournament game with two NCAA tournament teams,” Clemson head coach Shawn Poppie said afterward at Gas South Arena.

The Wahoos (19-11) have reason to believe Poppie is correct. ESPN, in its latest projections, has both Clemson and Virginia in the NCAA field.

UVA has dropped three straight games since winning at then-No. 8 Louisville on Feb. 22. The Hoos still have a solid NET ranking (No. 37), though they’re No. 53 in another metric the NCAA selection committee uses—WAB (wins above bubble)—in part because of their Nov. 13 loss to UMBC at John Paul Jones Arena.

Of Virginia’s 11 conference wins, three were over teams that ESPN also projects to be in the NCAAs: Louisville, Notre Dame and Clemson.

“There’s a lot of positives in the season,” said Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her fourth year as UVA’s head coach. “That's why I'm hopeful that the season is not over and that we will be in the NCAA tournament, because I think we deserve to.”