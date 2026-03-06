No. 13 Virginia Set For Clash Against Virginia Tech Saturday

No. 13 Virginia Set For Clash Against Virginia Tech SaturdayNo. 13 Virginia Set For Clash Against Virginia Tech Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia (26-4, 14-3 ACC) concludes its regular season with a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech (19-11, 8-9 ACC) on Saturday, March 7. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for Noon on The CW and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

  • No. 13 Virginia (26-4) is second in the ACC at 14-3, while Virginia Tech (19-11) is tied for 10th at 8-9.
  • UVA clinched the No. 2 seed and a double bye at the ACC Tournament.
  • UVA will celebrate Senior Day, honoring Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Devin Tillis, Ugonna Onyenso and Jacari White and managers Maren Council and Artie Humphreys.
  • UVA has scored 80 or more points in 18 games (most since 21 in 2000-01).
  • UVA is 15-1 at home, including a 7-1 mark in ACC action.
  • UVA is averaging 81.0 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.
  • UVA ranks 13th in the NET rankings and 19th in the kenpom.com rankings.
  • The Virginia-Virginia Tech game is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, which is a head-to-head, points-based athletics competition between the schools.
  • Head coach Ryan Odom served as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 2003-10.

  • The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on The CW and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

  • Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
  • He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
  • VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
  • UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).
  • Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
  • Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.
  • Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.
  • Odom’s 26 wins are the most wins for a UVA first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech

  • Virginia is 99-62 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 43-14 mark in Charlottesville, in a series that dates to 1914-15.
  • Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 85-85 in triple overtime in the ACC opener on Dec. 31 in Blacksburg.
  • UVA and VT have split the two-game series between the teams in each of the last four seasons.
  • The Cavaliers are 2-3 in the last five games against the Hokies and 4-6 in the last 10.

Last Time vs. The Hokies

  • Ben Hammond scored 30 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 95-85 triple overtime home win over Virginia on Dec. 31.
  • Malik Thomas scored a season-high 26 points and Thijs De Ridder tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for UVA.
  • Christian Gurdak (17 points, 19 rebounds) and Amani Hansberry (17 points, 15 rebounds) added double-doubles for Tech.
  • The Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 40-30 in the three overtimes to secure the half point in the Commonwealth Clash.
  • UVA attempted a school-record 45 3-pointers in the loss.
  • Virginia Tech out-rebounded UVA 60-54 and went 28 of 41 from the free throw line.

Last Time Out

  • Thijs De Ridder scored 16 as No. 13 Virginia held off Wake Forest 75-70 on March 3 at John Paul Jones Arena.
  • Jacari White (14 points), Johann Grünloh (12 points), Malik Thomas (11 points) and Dallin Hall (10 points) joined De Ridder in double figures for the Cavaliers.
  • Hall iced the win for Virginia by going 4 of 4 from the free throw line down the streak.
  • Mekhi Mason scored a game-high 26 points for Wake Forest (15-15, 6-11 ACC) and Juke Harris added 21.

Virginia Standard

  • The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,
    • We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

  • Virginia ranks first in the ACC in blocks (6.2 bpg), rebounding (40.9) and offensive rebounding (13.5), second in field goal percentage defense (39.6%), third in scoring defense (68.1 ppg), scoring margin (+12.9), 3-pointers (10.1), rebounding margin (+8.2) and defensive rebounds (27.4 rpg), fourth in assists (16.7 apg), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.308) and assist/turnover ratio (1.55).
  • Thijs De Ridder ranks 15th in scoring (16.0 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (51.8%) and 19th in rebounding (6.2 rpg).
  • Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.2) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg).
  • Ugonna Onyenso leads the ACC in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.4 bpg.
  • Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), seventh in steals (1.7 spg), 15th in assists (3.5 apg) and 20th in free throw percentage (76.7%).
  • Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

On The Horizon

  • No. 2 seed Virginia will play in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Tip time is set for Noon on ESPN/2.