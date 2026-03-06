No. 17 Virginia Welcomes Towson for Saturday Night Tilt

No. 17 Virginia Welcomes Towson for Saturday Night TiltNo. 17 Virginia Welcomes Towson for Saturday Night Tilt

Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 17 Virginia (3-2) returns to Klöckner Stadium Saturday evening (March 7) to host Towson (2-3). Opening faceoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network. 

Both teams were in action Tuesday (March 3), as the Cavaliers earned a 14-7 road win over High Point, while the Tigers dropped a 17-14 decision at Loyola in a game they never led. 

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD... 

  • Be Virginia's 16th consecutive of the series, the program's second longest win streak over an active Division I opponent. 
  • Improve UVA's record in the all-time series with the Tigers to 19-3 and 8-0 in games contested at Klöckner Stadium. 
  • Be Virginia's 53rd all-time win under the Klöckner Stadium lights. The Cavaliers are 52-12 all-time in night games at Klöckner Stadium, including 14-4 under head coach Lars Tiffany. 
  • UVA's first at Klöckner Stadium of the season and since April 19, 2025, when the Cavaliers defeated Lafayette 13-8 on Senior Day. 

MLAX Championship Weekend_SPORT BANNER

Numbers To Know

15

The Cavaliers' 15-game win streak is the program's second-longest among all active Division I opponents.

19

Senior attackman Ryan Colsey has scored at least one goal in his last 19 games, dating back to last year's season opener.

70

The Cavaliers returned nearly 70 percent of their point production from last season, including all three starting attackmen in Ryan Colsey, McCabe Millon and Truitt Sunderland.

SERIES HISTORY 

  • Virginia leads the all-time series over the Tigers, 18-3, and is riding a 15-game win streak which began in 2001. 
  • UVA's 15-game win streak is the program's second-longest among all active Division I opponents. Only UVA’s 25-game win streak over VMI is longer than that against the Tigers. 
  • The two teams played each year from 1972-77 before going head-to-head again 14 years later in the first round of the 1991 NCAA Tournament at Scott Stadium. The Tigers defeated UVA 14-13 and ultimately advanced to the program's only NCAA championship game appearance, where they fell to Princeton, 12-11. 
  • A decade later, the series resumed in 2001 with a 12-8 Cavalier victory – marking the Tigers’ most lopsided loss of a season in which they once again advanced to Championship Weekend. 
  • UVA and Towson played each other every year from 2001-10 before the series went on hiatus following the Hoos' 15-9 road win. 
  • The Cavaliers and Tigers rekindled the series in 2021 after a 10-year pause from 2011-20. 
  • Last season, in UVA's first-ever game in the state of Texas, the Cavaliers mounted a second-half comeback and held the Tigers scoreless for more than 30:00 in an 11-6 victory at The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas.  
  • Two of Towson’s three victories have been by one goal (1977 & 1991). 

SCOUTING THE TIGERS 

  • Towson, the two-time reigning Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) champion, was predicted to win the league title once again, according to the CAA preseason poll. 
  • The Tigers have been dominant in league play, winning the last 18 regular-season CAA games dating back to the 2023 season. This includes 7-0 undefeated CAA regular-season records in 2024 and 2025. 
  • Coming off a 17-13 loss to crosstown rival Loyola on Tuesday (March 3), Towson has yet to record consecutive wins or losses this season. 
  • Towson attackman Mikey Weisshaar was selected as a 2026 Tewaaraton Trophy Watch List selection and Preseason Second Team All-American. The reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year led the CAA in goals (48), assists (24) and points (72) in 2025. 
  • Towson is led by Shawn Nadelen, who is in his 15th season as Tiger head coach. Nadelen coached current UVA players Will Erdmann, Robby Hopper and Brendan Millon at last year's Men's U20 World Championship on South Korea's Jeju Island. The U.S. fell 6-5 to Canada in the championship game. 

LAST TIME OUT 

  • Virginia scored the first four goals and cruised to a 14-7 road victory over High Point on Tuesday (March 3). 
  • The win is UVA’s second consecutive on the road and came only two days after a heartbreaking 14-13 defeat to then-No. 16 Johns Hopkins (Feb. 28). 
  • Jake Marek (2-1) started in net and shined on the way to his second win of the season. He finished with nine saves, including four in the fourth quarter, and allowed only five goals in 52:50 of action. 
  • With the help of Marek, Virginia’s man-down unit held the Panthers scoreless on all three of their extra-man opportunities. 
  • Offensively, 11 of UVA's 14 goals were assisted. Six Cavaliers recorded multiple points, including McCabe Millon (2g, 4a), Truitt Sunderland (3g, 2a) and Brendan Millon (2g, 3a), all of whom tallied at least five. Sunderland also notched his ninth career hat trick. 

McCABE MILLON'S IMPRESSIVE START 

  • Millon currently leads all Division I players in both points (6.60) and assists (3.80) per game. 
  • He has notched at least five points in each game played so far this season. 
  • Millon achieved career highs in both points (9) and assists (5) in UVA's season opener, a 19-14 win over Colgate (Feb. 8). 

HOOS IN THE NATIONAL STATISTICAL RANKINGS 

  • For games played through March 3, Virginia leads the nation in assists (11.40/gm). 
  • The Cavaliers are also third in points (26.80/gm), fourth in scoring offense (15.40/gm) and sixth in ground balls (37.40/gm). 
  • McCabe Millon's younger brother Brendan Millon leads all Division I freshmen in assists per game (2.60), also tied for seventh overall nationally. He's also one of two DI freshmen averaging at least 4.80 points per game, an average that's tied for 13th in the country. 
  • Brendan and McCabe Millon are first and second, respectively, among all ACC players in points per game. 
  • Faceoff specialist Griff Meyer is 13th in ground balls (7.40/gm), also good for third among all ACC players. 

THE CAVALIERS AT KLÖCKNER STADIUM 

  • Virginia owns a 185-52 (.781) all-time record at Klöckner Stadium and has won 16 of its last 25 games played at the historic edifice. 
  • The Cavaliers' average margin of victory in their last 25 games at Klöckner Stadium is 3.68 goals. 
  • Virginia is 59-20 (.747) all-time at Klöckner Stadium under head coach Lars Tiffany. 
  • UVA is also 15-3 all-time at Klöckner Stadium in NCAA Tournament contests. 
  • Lacrosse debuted in Klöckner Stadium in 1993. 

ON THE HORIZON 

  • The Cavaliers travel to No. 14 Maryland (1-3) on Saturday (March 14). 
  • Opening faceoff from SECU Stadium (College Park, Md.) is set for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network. 