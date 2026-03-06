No. 17 Virginia Welcomes Towson for Saturday Night Tilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 17 Virginia (3-2) returns to Klöckner Stadium Saturday evening (March 7) to host Towson (2-3). Opening faceoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

Both teams were in action Tuesday (March 3), as the Cavaliers earned a 14-7 road win over High Point, while the Tigers dropped a 17-14 decision at Loyola in a game they never led.

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD...

Be Virginia's 16th consecutive of the series, the program's second longest win streak over an active Division I opponent.

Improve UVA's record in the all-time series with the Tigers to 19-3 and 8-0 in games contested at Klöckner Stadium.

Be Virginia's 53rd all-time win under the Klöckner Stadium lights. The Cavaliers are 52-12 all-time in night games at Klöckner Stadium, including 14-4 under head coach Lars Tiffany