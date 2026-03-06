No. 3 Virginia Visits Cal, Stanford This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (10-2) travels to the West Coast this weekend for two matches. The Cavaliers begin by taking on California on Friday (March 6) at 7 p.m. EST, then Stanford on Sunday (March 8) at 3 p.m. EST.

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers fell to No. 3 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

Last week, the Cavaliers hosted Boston College and No. 38 SMU, defeating Boston College 7-0 and SMU 4-2.

Junior Dylan Dietrich defeated SMU's then-No. 1 Trevor Svajda and was thus crowned No. 1 in Tuesday's (March 3) ITA Singles Rankings. Dietrich is the eighth player in program history to sit atop the singles rankings and the third to reach a No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles in his career.

Dietrich also earned ACC Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Cavaliers have three other players currently appearing in the ITA Singles rankings: sophomore Keegan Rice at No. 14, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig at No. 28 and sophomore Jangjun Kim at No. 84.

Virginia has three ranked doubles pairings: NCAA Doubles Champions Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg at No. 3, Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett at No. 9 and Dahlberg and Kim at No. 37.

Dietrich and Dahlberg are tied for team lead in dual match singles wins with eight apiece, while Dietrich, alongside Brockett, leads the doubles effort with a 6-1 mark.

NOTES ON CAL AND STANFORD

The Cavaliers are 6-1 all-time against Cal with a win in their last meeting.

The Cavaliers are 8-1 all-time against Stanford, falling 4-2 in their last meeting in the 2025 ACC Championship match.

