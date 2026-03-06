No. 3 Virginia Visits Cal, Stanford This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (10-2) travels to the West Coast this weekend for two matches. The Cavaliers begin by taking on California on Friday (March 6) at 7 p.m. EST, then Stanford on Sunday (March 8) at 3 p.m. EST.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers fell to No. 3 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.
- Last week, the Cavaliers hosted Boston College and No. 38 SMU, defeating Boston College 7-0 and SMU 4-2.
- Junior Dylan Dietrich defeated SMU's then-No. 1 Trevor Svajda and was thus crowned No. 1 in Tuesday's (March 3) ITA Singles Rankings. Dietrich is the eighth player in program history to sit atop the singles rankings and the third to reach a No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles in his career.
- Dietrich also earned ACC Player of the Week for the second time this season.
- The Cavaliers have three other players currently appearing in the ITA Singles rankings: sophomore Keegan Rice at No. 14, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig at No. 28 and sophomore Jangjun Kim at No. 84.
- Virginia has three ranked doubles pairings: NCAA Doubles Champions Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg at No. 3, Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett at No. 9 and Dahlberg and Kim at No. 37.
- Dietrich and Dahlberg are tied for team lead in dual match singles wins with eight apiece, while Dietrich, alongside Brockett, leads the doubles effort with a 6-1 mark.
NOTES ON CAL AND STANFORD
- The Cavaliers are 6-1 all-time against Cal with a win in their last meeting.
- The Cavaliers are 8-1 all-time against Stanford, falling 4-2 in their last meeting in the 2025 ACC Championship match.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home next weekend, taking on Duke on Friday (March 13) at 3 p.m. and North Carolina on Sunday (March 15) at 1 p.m.