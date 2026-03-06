No. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 3 Stanford in Howe Cup Quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (12-6) suffered a 7-2 defeat to No. 3 Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Howe Cup at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Friday (March 6) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel and senior Nina Hashmi earned the two points for the Cavaliers. Pastel defeated Amelie Haworth 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 at the top of the ladder while Hashmi cruised to a 3-0 victory (11-9, 12-10, 11-5) over Madison Ho at position six.

The Cavaliers fall into the consolation bracket and will play for placements 5-8 beginning on Saturday (March 7) at 3:00 p.m.

CAVALIER NOTES