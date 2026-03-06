No. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 3 Stanford in Howe Cup Quarterfinals

No. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 3 Stanford in Howe Cup QuarterfinalsNo. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 3 Stanford in Howe Cup Quarterfinals
Grace Landini/Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers fall into the consolation bracket after suffering a 7-2 loss to Stanford.

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (12-6) suffered a 7-2 defeat to No. 3 Stanford in the quarterfinals of the Howe Cup at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Friday (March 6) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel and senior Nina Hashmi earned the two points for the Cavaliers. Pastel defeated Amelie Haworth 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 at the top of the ladder while Hashmi cruised to a 3-0 victory (11-9, 12-10, 11-5) over Madison Ho at position six.

The Cavaliers fall into the consolation bracket and will play for placements 5-8 beginning on Saturday (March 7) at 3:00 p.m.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 12-3 on the season playing exclusively at position one. 
  • Senior Nina Hashmi improves to 9-7 playing at positions four through six.

#3 Stanford 7, #6 Virginia 2

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Amelie Haworth (STAN) 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7
2 | Riya Navani (STAN) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 12-10, 11-8, 11-5
3 | Zhi Xuan Goh (STAN) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-8, 13-11, 11-7
4 | Mariana Narvaez Dardon (STAN) def. Clare Minnis (VA) 5-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6
5 | Riya Shankaran (STAN) def. Maryam Mian (VA) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8
6 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Madison Ho (STAN) 11-9, 12-10, 11-5
7 | Tiana Parasrampuria (STAN) def. Grace Fazzinga (VA) 11-6, 6-11, 11-3, 11-9
8 | Maeve Baker (STAN) def. Claire Pellegrino (VA) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7
9 | Valerie Kaitlyn Huang (STAN) def. Ana Quijano (VA) 12-10, 14-12, 11-5