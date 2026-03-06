Series Finale Against No. 8 North Carolina Moved to Saturday for Doubleheader

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Due to rain in the forecast, Sunday’s ACC opening weekend finale between Virginia and No. 8 North Carolina has been moved to Saturday (March 7). The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday (March 8).

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday (March 7) with game one set for a 1 p.m. first pitch and game two will start approximately one hour after the conclusion of game one.

For Cavalier fans attending the weekend series, the stadium will be cleared between the pair of games.