No. 20 Virginia Closes Road Trip at Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 20 Virginia women's lacrosse team (3-4, 2-1 ACC) travels to face Florida State (2-6, 0-4 ACC) on Sunday, March 8 at 12 p.m. at Seminole Lacrosse Complex in Tallahassee, Fla.
HOW TO WATCH
- The game will stream live on ACCNX
- Live stats will also be available
GAME NOTES
- This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams, as this is the inaugural season for the FSU women's lacrosse
- The Seminoles' 38-player roster includes 24 transfers and 14 true freshmen.
- Virginia is No. 20 in this week's IWLCA Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. Pitt is No. 21 in the IWLCA and No. 22 by Inside Lacrosse
- Junior midfielder Kate Galica is five draws away from becoming UVA's career draws control leader. She needs four draws to tie Aubrey Williams (2021-23) for the program record (332) and five to break the record
- Galica ranks third in the ACC and 22nd in the nation in draws per game (7.43)
- Galica also leads the team in ground balls (16) and is second in caused turnovers (10)
- Grad student goalkeeper Elyse Finelle made 10 saves on Wednesday at Pitt, eight of those coming in the first half. It was the 10th time in her career she logged double-digit saves, but her first time as a Cavalier
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home to host two games at Klöckner Stadium next week, taking on No. 18 Princeton on Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. and No. 11 Clemson on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m.