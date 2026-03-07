Cavaliers Two Strokes Off the Lead After Round 1 at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Four Cavaliers were under par in the first round of The Hayt including Ben James and Josh Duangmanee who both shot a 67 in the opening round. No. 1 Virginia (12-under, 276) is two strokes behind No. 6 LSU (14-under, 274) for the overall lead.

James and Duangmanee are part of a five-way tie for second place and both trail William Love (Duke) by a stroke. The Cavaliers will enter Sunday’s second round with a three-shot lead on No. 2 Auburn (9-under, 279) and No. 15 Alabama (9-under, 279).

James carded seven birdies on the day, tied for the most of any player in the field. He shot a 31 on the front nine that featured five of his seven birdies. The 31 was the best score on the first nine holes of any player in the first round.

Duangmanee only one bogey on day and was one of eight players with an eagle on the scorecard. He posted a three on the 544-yard par-5, eighth hole. Dating back to the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate earlier this week, his streak of bogey-free golf ended at 42 consecutive holes after a bogey on the Par-3 12th hole.

Bryan Lee and Paul Chang each turned in a 1-under 71 to round out UVA’s counting scores.

UP NEXT

Round two of the The Hayt is scheduled to go off on Sunday with UVA tee times beginning at 9:35 a.m. Follow the action live via Clippd Scoreboard: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239531/scoring/team

ADDITIONAL NOTES

As a team, Virginia played the Par 5s at 11-under, the best of the field. All five players in the lineup birdied the fourth hole, a 516-yard par 5.

Virginia was the only team with all four of its counting scores under par.

The 67 was James’ 99th round under par of his career. Including today, he has played 124 total rounds as a Cavalier.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 TO PAR 1. LSU 274 -14 2. Virginia 276 -12 3T. Auburn 279 -9 3T. Alabama 279 -9 5T. Charlotte 280 -8 5T. UCF 280 -8 7. North Carolina 282 -6 8. South Carolina 283 -5 T9. Texas Tech 287 -1 T9. Clemson 287 -1 T9. USF 287 -1 12. Coastal Carolina 288 E T13. Liberty 291 +3 T13. Duke 291 +3 15. Louisville 294 +6 16. North Florida 296 +8

