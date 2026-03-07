Cavaliers Two Strokes Off the Lead After Round 1 at The Hayt

Cavaliers Two Strokes Off the Lead After Round 1 at The HaytCavaliers Two Strokes Off the Lead After Round 1 at The Hayt

by Scott Fitzgerald

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Four Cavaliers were under par in the first round of The Hayt including Ben James and Josh Duangmanee who both shot a 67 in the opening round. No. 1 Virginia (12-under, 276) is two strokes behind No. 6 LSU (14-under, 274) for the overall lead.

James and Duangmanee are part of a five-way tie for second place and both trail William Love (Duke) by a stroke. The Cavaliers will enter Sunday’s second round with a three-shot lead on No. 2 Auburn (9-under, 279) and No. 15 Alabama (9-under, 279).

James carded seven birdies on the day, tied for the most of any player in the field. He shot a 31 on the front nine that featured five of his seven birdies. The 31 was the best score on the first nine holes of any player in the first round.

Duangmanee only one bogey on day and was one of eight players with an eagle on the scorecard. He posted a three on the 544-yard par-5, eighth hole. Dating back to the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate earlier this week, his streak of bogey-free golf ended at 42 consecutive holes after a bogey on the Par-3 12th hole.

Bryan Lee and Paul Chang each turned in a 1-under 71 to round out UVA’s counting scores.

UP NEXT

Round two of the The Hayt is scheduled to go off on Sunday with UVA tee times beginning at 9:35 a.m. Follow the action live via Clippd Scoreboard: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239531/scoring/team

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • As a team, Virginia played the Par 5s at 11-under, the best of the field. All five players in the lineup birdied the fourth hole, a 516-yard par 5.
  • Virginia was the only team with all four of its counting scores under par.
  • The 67 was James’ 99th round under par of his career. Including today, he has played 124 total rounds as a Cavalier.

LEADERBOARD 

PL. 

TEAM 

RD 1 

TO PAR 

1. 

LSU 

274

-14

2. 

Virginia

276

-12

3T. 

Auburn

279

-9

3T. 

Alabama

279

-9

5T. 

Charlotte

280

-8 

5T. 

UCF

280

-8

7. 

North Carolina

282

-6

8. 

South Carolina

283

-5

T9. 

Texas Tech

287

-1 

T9. 

Clemson

287

-1

T9. 

USF

287

-1 

12. 

Coastal Carolina

288

E

T13. 

Liberty

291

+3

T13. 

Duke

291

+3 

15.

Louisville

294

+6

16.

North Florida

296

+8

VIRGINIA 

PL. 

PLAYER 

RD 1 

TO PAR 

T2.

Ben James 

67

-5

T2.

Josh Duangmanee

67

-5

T26.

Bryan Lee

71

-1

T26.

Paul Chang 

71

-1

T50.

Maxi Puregger (IND)

73

+1

T66.

Michael Lee

74

+2

 