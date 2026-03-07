Lu Leads Virginia Through Round Two at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team sits in third place through 36 holes of play at the Gators Invitational at Florida’s Mark Bostick Golf Course on Saturday (March 7). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 1-under 559 over the first two rounds of competition.

Florida leads the competition at 14-under 546 after combining to post in the second round 5-under 275. The Cavaliers trail second-place North Carolina (2-under 558) by two strokes. Florida’s Paula Francisco sits atop the individual leaderboard with a 36-hole score of 7-under 133.

Miranda Lu led the Cavaliers in the second round shooting a career-best 67 vaulting into sixth on the individual leaderboard with a 36-hole score of 1-under 139. Jaclyn LaHa leads the Cavaliers for the tournament in a tie for fourth overall with her combined score of 2-under 138 after carding 71 on her second day.

Mira Berglund carded 2-over 72 and is tied for 13th overall (+1, 141) while Elsie MacCleery sits tied for 15th at 2-over 142 after shooting a 74 on the second 18. Kennedy Swedick is tied for 19th at 3-over 143 while Remi Bacardi is tied for 31st at 6-over 146.

The Cavaliers will be back in action for the final round of the Gators Invitational Sunday (March 8) at 9 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Florida and North Carolina in the second round.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Florida -14 2 North Carolina -2 3 Virginia -1 T4 Miami +17 T4 Michigan +17 6 Clemson +21 7 Oklahoma +23 8 USF +25 9 FGCU +31 10 South Alabama +36 11 Georgia Southern +38 12 Campbell +40 13 FAU +52 14 FIU +56

Virginia Leaders