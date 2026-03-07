No. 16 Virginia Opens ACC Play With 7-3 Win At North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 16 Virginia softball team (21-1, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play with a victory, rallying down the stretch for a 7-3 win at North Carolina (18-2, 2-2 ACC) on Friday night (March 6) at Anderson Stadium.



Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, the teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday (March 7) starting at 3 p.m.



HOW IT HAPPENED

North Carolina scored in the first inning with a single up the middle from Emily Legette to score Sanaa Thompson from second. Thompson reached with a leadoff single and moved to second on a sac bunt.



Kelsey Hackett evened things up with one swing of the bat, delivering a solo shot to left field in the second inning. The Tar Heels answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second and the score sat at 3-1 after two complete.

Hackett's big hack sends it out of the park and ties the game!



Hoos and Heels 1-1 in the second.



📺 ACCNX#GoHoos | #4for40 | #PeopleMakeThePlace pic.twitter.com/2FN2K3lmsY — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 6, 2026



Bella Cabral delivered in back-to-back innings to vault the Hoos in front, hitting a solo home run in the fourth before adding a three-RBI double in the fifth.

Bases loaded for Bella Cabral and she drops a 3RBI double in left center!



Hoos on top 5-3 at UNC in the fifth!



📺 ACCNX#GoHoos | #4for40 | #PeopleMakeThePlace pic.twitter.com/aCJitTnxws — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 7, 2026



Virginia added two more runs in the sixth with a two-RBI single slipped through the right side by Kassidy Hudson, scoring Kamyria Woody-Giggetts and Jaiden Griffith to put the Hoos up 7-3.



Courtney Layne (8-0) picked up the win in relief, working 5.1 scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts and scattering three hits.



Kendall Frost (7-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits with four walks and one strikeout in relief. She entered to start the fifth and worked 1.1 innings.



