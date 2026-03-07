No. 3 Virginia Wins 4-1 at No. 48 California

BERKELEY, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (11-2, 3-0 ACC) defeated No. 48 California (8-7) 4-1 on Friday (March 6) at the Hellman Tennis Complex.

No. 9 Dylan Dietrich and Stiles Brockett began the action with a 6-2 win on the top doubles court. Cal responded with a 6-1 win on court three, but No. 37 Jangjun Kim and Måns Dahlberg came through with a 6-2 win on court two to secure the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

No. 14 Keegan Rice added the first singles point for Virginia, picking up a 6-3, 6-0 win on court two. No. 28 Andres Santamarta Roig followed closely behind, bringing the Cavaliers within a point of the match clinch with his 6-0, 6-3 win on three. The Golden Bears then got on the board with a win on court four. Despite three matches going to third sets, hopes of a California comeback were quickly dispelled as the sophomore Brockett won a commanding 6-0 third set to ultimately clinch the match victory with his 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 win on six.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers continue their West Coast road trip, taking on No. 21 Stanford on Sunday (March 8) at 3 p.m. EDT.

#3 Virginia 4, #48 California 1

Singles competition

1. Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutyski (CAL) vs. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) 5-7, 6-3, 2-4 UF

2. #14 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Timofey Stepanov (CAL) 6-3, 6-0

3. #28 And Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Tiago Silva (CAL) 6-0, 6-3

4. Bernardo Munk Mesa (CAL) def. #84 Jangjun Kim (UVA) 6-3, 6-4

5. Paris Pouatcha (CAL) vs. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 6-4, 3-6, 3-2 UF

6. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Lenn Luemkemann (CAL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0



Doubles competition

1. #9 Stiles Brockett and Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #70 Tiago Silva and Timofey Stepanov (CAL) 6-2

2. #37 Jangjun Kim and Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Alex Aney and F Lechno-Wasiutyski (CAL) 6-2

3. Bernardo Munk Mesa and Paris Pouatcha (CAL) def. Keegan Rice and And Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,3,4,6)

T-2:30