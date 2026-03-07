CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – On a picturesque spring evening for baseball, the Virginia baseball team (12-2) run-ruled No. 8 North Carolina (12-2-1) 13-3 in seven innings on Friday (March 6) at Boshamer Stadium.

Led by the infield duo of Noah Murray and Eric Becker, the UVA bats came alive early, scoring the first seven runs of the ballgame. Virginia starter Henry Zatkowski picked up his second win of the season by allowing three runs on five hits in 5.1 innings of work.

Murray and Becker each went 3-for-4 on the evening, while Sam Harris added two more hits of his own. Harrison Didawick and Murray each drove in a trio of runs to pace the Cavalier attack.