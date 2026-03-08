Berglund’s 64 Highlights Runner-Up Finish at Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Powered by a runner‑up finish and a program‑record 64 from Mira Berglund in the final round, Virginia secured second place at the Gators Invitational. The Cavaliers finished at 2‑under 838 for the tournament.

Florida claimed the team title shooting 20-under 820 led by Paula Francisco who claimed medalist honors shooting 10-under 200 for the tournament.

Berglund highlighted the final day shooting 6-under 64 to post the lowest round of any player in the tournament. Her overall score of 64 marks the lowest round in program history, and her score of 6-under par is the second lowest against par in the history of the program.

“This week was exciting from start to finish," Berglund said. "From the first few shots, I was ready to play. Going into the final round I had a really good feeling, and once a few putts started dropping I just tried to ride the momentum. I’m proud of how I handled the ups and downs and happy to help the team — and myself — to a runner-up finish.”

Berglund’s final round marked her second in the sixties as she carded rounds of 69-72-64 to combine for a 54-hole score of 5-under 205 – good for a runner-up finish and the and a career-best tournament finish by gross score. Her score of 6-under par matched a career-best as well.

Jaclyn LaHa placed fourth overall carding a score of 4-under 206 (67-71-68) marking a career low by gross score and matching her career low against par. Miranda Lu and Elsie MacCleery both tied for 19th individually carding 6-over 216. While Remi Bacardi finished tied for 31st carding 9-over 219.

Competing as an individual, Kennedy Swedick finished tied for 15th overall with her score of 4-over 214.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will travel to the Florida State Matchup at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course in Tallahassee, Florida from Friday-Saturday (March 20-22)

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Florida -20 2 Virginia -2 3 North Carolina E 4 Miami +28 5 Clemson +29 6 Oklahoma +30 T7 USF +35 T7 Michigan +35 9 FGCU +47 10 South Alabama +51 11 Campbell +56 12 Georgia Southern +63 13 FAU +66 14 FIU +77

Virginia Leaders