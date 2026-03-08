PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – After 36 holes at The Hayt, senior Ben James owns a share of the lead going into the final round. He is one of four players tied at 7-under after he shot a 2-under 70 on Sunday (March 8) at Sawgrass Country Club.

James is atop a crowded leaderboard that features 13 players within two strokes or better of the lead. He is joined in first place by Connor Graham (Texas Tech), Seb Cave (Charlotte) and Alfons Bondesson (LSU). James had four birdies and two bogeys on Sunday to complete his 100th career round at par or better.

As a team, the dropped down 11th place after combining for a 10-over, 298, the highest single round total of the season.

Senior Paul Chang is 1-over for the tournament and posted an even par, 72 in the second round. Bryan Lee (5-over, 77) and Michael Lee (6-over, 78) rounded out the Cavalier counting scores.

UP NEXT

The final round of The Hayt, hosted by the University of North Florida, will be on Monday with UVA tee times beginning at 8:45 a.m. off the 10th tee. Follow the action live via Clippd Scoreboard: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239531/scoring/team

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Ben James has played 125 rounds of collegiate competition, 100 of them have been at par or better.

James is looking to become the second Cavalier to win The Hayt, joining Deven Patel in 2024.

Including James (No. 3), three players in the Clippd Scoreboard top 10 individual rankings are in the hunt – No. 3 Jackson Koivu (Auburn) at -6 under and No. 9 Connor Graham (Texas Tech) at -7 under.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 TO PAR 1. Charlotte 280 278 -18 T2. LSU 274 287 -15 T2. Auburn 279 282 -15 4. Texas Tech 287 275 -14 5. South Carolina 283 281 -12 6. Alabama 279 286 -11 7. USF 287 281 -8 T8. North Carolina 282 287 -7 T8. Coastal Carolina 288 281 -7 10. Clemson 287 285 -4 T11. UCF 280 294 -2 T11. Virginia 276 298 -2 13. Liberty 291 287 +2 14. Duke 291 288 +3 15. Louisville 294 298 +7 16. North Florida 296 295 +15

