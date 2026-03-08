No. 3 Virginia Wins 4-0 at No. 21 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (12-2, 4-0 ACC) earned its second road win of the weekend with a 4-0 defeat of No. 21 Stanford (9-5) on Sunday (March 8) at the Arrillaga Tennis Center-Taube Pavilion.

Stanford began the afternoon with a win on the top doubles court, but the Cavaliers responded with a 6-4 win by Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig on court three. With the battle for the doubles point down to court two, No. 37 Måns Dahlberg and Jangjun Kim edged out a 7-6 (3) victory to put Virginia up 1-0.

No. 1 Dylan Dietrich began singles with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory on the top court, followed by No. 14 Keegan Rice notching a 6-3, 6-4 win on court two. After dropping his first set, No. 84 Jangjun Kim recovered to clinch the 4-0 match victory with his 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win on four.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return home, hosting Duke on Friday (March 13) and North Carolina on Sunday (March 15).

#3 Virginia 4, #21 Stanford 0

Singles competition

1. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Samir Banerjee (STAN) 6-2, 7-6 (5)

2. #14 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #58 Hudson Rivera (STAN) 6-3, 6-4

3. #28 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. #113 Alex Chang (STAN) 6-7, 5-3 UF

4. #84 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Jagger Leach (STAN) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

5. Stiles Brockett (VA) vs. Alex Razeghi (STAN) 3-6, 7-6 UF

6. Måns Dahlberg (VA) vs. Nico Godsick (STAN) 3-6, 6-6 UF



Doubles competition

1. #12 Alex Chang/Alex Razeghi (STAN) def. #9 Stiles Brockett/Dylan Dietrich (VA) 6-2

2. #37 Jangjun Kim/Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Nico Godsick/Jagger Leach (STAN) 7-6 (3)

3. Keegan Rice/Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. #62 Mark Rivera/Hudson Krumpkin (STAN) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,2,4)

T-2:40