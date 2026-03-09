Cavalier Trio Featured on Haskins Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Josh Duangmanee, Ben James and Bryan Lee were among 20 collegiate golfers named to the 2026 Haskins Award presented by Stifel Spring Watch List on Monday (March 9). Virginia is one of two schools with three players on the list.

The award is annually given to the top male U.S. collegiate golfer as voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Both James and Lee were included on the preseason watch list back in August while Duangmanee was a new addition based on his success in the fall and thus far in the spring.

The list will be narrowed down to 15 after conference championships and a final watch list consisting of 10 players will be released on May 22 prior to NCAA Championships. The 10 finalists will be honored at the 3rd Annual Haskins Honors presentation at The Grand Blanc (adjacent to the 1st green at Omni La Costa) on Wednesday, May 27th. Each watch List is unique and a player does not need to appear on a previous watch list to be considered for any future watch lists.

James is a two-time finalist for the Haskins Award in 2023 and 2025 and is currently No. 1 on the PGA Tour University ranking. In his senior season he has finished in the top five in all six of his starts and includes a T-1 at the Ben Hogan Collegiate (Sept. 30) where he lost in a five-man playoff. James is the program’s only three-time All-American and on Sunday recorded his 100th par or better score in 125 collegiate rounds.

In the fall, Lee produced three top 10 finishes and started his spring with a T-2 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic. As a junior last season he was a PING East All-Region Team selection for the second time and his T-6 finish at the ACC Championships helped UVA to its first ever league title in 2025. This past summer he made his PGA Tour debut qualifying for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. Lee currently ranks 12th on the PGA Tour University rankings and is No. 33 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

Duangmanee began his spring with a T-8 at the Jones Cup Invitational and a pair of second place finishes at the Puerto Rico Classic and the Southern Highlands Collegiate. The junior shot a career-best 15-under, 201 (67-69-65) to help UVA win the Puerto Rico Classic (2/9-11) and did not have a bogey in 42 consecutive holes from the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate and the first round of The Hayt. In the latest WAGR rankings Duangmanee is No. 40, one of four Cavaliers in the top-50.

2026 Haskins Award presented by Stifel Spring Watch List