No. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 5 Trinity in Howe Cup Consolation FinalNo. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 5 Trinity in Howe Cup Consolation Final
Melissa Dudek/Virginia Athletics

No. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 5 Trinity in Howe Cup Consolation Final

UVA's season came to an end with a 5-2 loss to No. 5 Trinity.

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team’s (13-7) season ended with a 5-2 loss to No. 5 Trinity in the consolation final at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Sunday (March 8) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Sophomores Maryam Mian and Claire Pellegrino earned the points for the Cavaliers, Mian winning 3-0 at five and Pellegrino winning 3-2 at eight.

Virginia finishes in the top eight of the final collegiate rankings for the fifth straight year.

CAVALIER NOTES

#5 Trinity 5, #6 Virginia 2

1 | Thanusaa Uthrian (TC) def. Charlotte Pastel (VA) 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 13-11
2 | Hannah Chukwu (TC) vs. Lina Tammam (VA) DNF
3 | Kara Lincou (TC) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-2
4 | Doyce Ye San Lee (TC) def. Clare Minnis (VA) 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 14-12
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Varvara Esina (TC) 14-12, 11-4, 11-9
6 | Malak Aly (TC) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-8, 6-11, 11-0, 7-11, 11-4
7 | Fabiola Cabello (TC) def. Grace Fazzinga (VA) 12-14, 11-3, 11-6, 12-14, 11-5
8 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Varvara Kliueva (TC) 11-7, 9-11, 11-3, 12-14, 11-8
9 | Elisenda Ruiz-Kaiser (TC) vs. Ana Quijano (VA) DNF