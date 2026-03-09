No. 6 Virginia Falls to No. 5 Trinity in Howe Cup Consolation Final

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team’s (13-7) season ended with a 5-2 loss to No. 5 Trinity in the consolation final at the 2026 CSA National Team Championships on Sunday (March 8) at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

Sophomores Maryam Mian and Claire Pellegrino earned the points for the Cavaliers, Mian winning 3-0 at five and Pellegrino winning 3-2 at eight.

Virginia finishes in the top eight of the final collegiate rankings for the fifth straight year.

CAVALIER NOTES