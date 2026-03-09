Tiffany to Join Coach’s Corner Live from Dairy Market Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner returns to the airwaves Tuesday (March 10) from 7-8 p.m. at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany will be the featured guest, and Tuesday’s show will be hosted by Luke Neer, who serves as the play-by-play radio broadcaster for Cavalier men’s lacrosse.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways. Fans in attendance are also encouraged to write-in questions for the show.

Tiffany, who is in his 10th season at UVA, recently became only the third head coach in program history to eclipse the 100-win milestone. He guided the Cavaliers to national championships in 2019 and 2021, the only pair of consecutive national titles in program history. Tiffany has also steered the Hoos to four of the last six Championship Weekends (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024) and is one of two active Division I head coaches accomplish such a feat.

Up next, Virginia (3-3) travels to No. 10 Maryland (2-3) on Saturday (March 14) for the 100th meeting between two of college lacrosse’s most storied programs. Opening faceoff from SECU Stadium (College Park, Md.) is set for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Terrapins, who began their season ranked No. 1 in the USILA preseason coaches’ poll, snapped a three-game skid on the road Friday night (March 6), defeating Delaware 13-8 at Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.).

