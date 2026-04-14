Andres Santamarta Roig Named ACC Freshman of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia's Andres Santamarta Roig has been named the ACC Men's Tennis Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (April 14) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

No. 48 Santamarta Roig clinched the Cavaliers' 4-0 victory in the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech with his 6-0, 6-4 win on court three. He, along with junior Dylan Dietrich, picked up a 6-4 win on doubles court two, as well.

He finishes the dual match regular season with a 13-2 mark, including four wins over ranked opponents, and has won his last eight completed matches.

This is his first weekly conference honor.